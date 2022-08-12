The Technical Indicator That Always Calls the End of Bear Markets

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stocks are up 15% from their June lows, yet still 12% down from their January highs. So, the debate on Wall Street continues. Is this just another bear market rally or the start of an exciting new bull market?

It looks like we’ll get an answer very soon.

A little-known technical indicator followed by top traders has a 100% track record of calling bear market ends – and the start of new bull markets. It’s about to flash – literally any day now. If (when) it does, the debate will be settled.

The bear market will be over. The bull market will begin.

And when that happens, a ton of money will flow into the markets and send stocks on a rip-roaring rally.

This is one you won’t want to miss. It’s a rally that could make you fortunes.

To that extent, the best thing retail investors can do today is position their portfolios for a new bull market breakout. It’s coming any day now. And when it does arrive, certain high-growth stocks will soar.

Indeed, we’ve identified one small tech stock that we think could double or triple over the next 12 months alone.

Let’s take a deeper look.

The “50% Retracement” Indicator

At the moment, Wall Street’s top traders are obsessed with the number 4,231. That’s the number that could confirm the end of this bear market and the start of a new bull market.

Specifically, it represents the critical 50% Fibonacci retracement level for the S&P 500.

Fibonacci retracement levels are horizontal lines derived from the famous Fibonacci sequence. They help traders determine critical support and resistance levels.

In short, traders pick two points on a stock chart (typically, a critical high and low point). And then they calculate the Fibonacci-derived retracement levels between those two points – 23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%, and 78.6%. The 50% level is thrown in there for good measure, too, even though it’s not technically a Fibonacci number.

Let’s apply those retracement levels to today’s stock market to see how they work in action.

The S&P 500 topped out in January at 4,796. It bottomed in June at 3,666 and currently trades at 4,207. Therefore, the S&P 500 has cleared its 23.6% Fib retracement level (3,933) and its 38.2% retracement level (4,098). It’s now just a stone’s throw (0.5%) away from clearing the 50% retracement level (4,231).

That’s critical because since 1946, there have been 13 bear markets. And they all ended when the S&P 500 cleared its 50% retracement level. Indeed, there’s a 100% accurate track record of bear markets ending once that level is reached in a recovery rally. And we’re 0.5% away from clearing that level right now.

Close to a Breakout

In other words, the stock market is one good day away from clearing a critical technical level that’s 100% accurate at confirming bear market ends and bull market starts.

Importantly, fortunes are made when bear markets turn into bull markets – and in a hurry. When tech stocks enter a new bull market, the average 12-month-forward return is about 40%!

No wonder every Wall Street pro is obsessed with 4,231 right now. It’s a number that could determine everything in the market over the next 12 months.

Fortunately, we strongly believe that given the recent cooling inflation data, the drop in bond yields, the strong earnings season, and the healthy price action, the S&P 500 will very, very likely clear the 50% Fib retracement level within the next week.

If it does, stocks could be off to the races. And there’s one tiny EV stock that we think could soar 2X or 3X in just a few short months.

The Final Word on Bear Markets

Lots of investors think money is made in bull markets.

And that’s true. Money is made in bull markets. But fortunes are made in bear-to-bull-market transitions.

In those periods, investors have the opportunity to score a decade’s worth of returns in a single year. They could see their investments soar 5X, 6X, even 10X in value in 12 months or less.

It’s a once-in-a-decade investment opportunity – and it’s happening right now.

Specifically, we’re just one good day away from technical confirmation of a bear-to-bull-market transition. Once that day arrives, we think stocks could boom. There’s just so much cash on the sidelines waiting to rush into the markets. We believe this technical confirmation could be the exact catalyst big funds need to start putting big money to work. When they do, it’ll create a stock market boom.

All you have to do right now to capitalize on this potential boom is buy the right tech stocks today.

That’s why we’ve spent the past several months scanning the market for the best tech stocks with the biggest upside potential in this bear-to-bull-market transition.

Ultimately, our research led to us to a game-changing stock with enormous upside potential.

What makes this stock so special?

Well, it’s smack dab in the middle of the most promising economic opportunity of our lifetimes. I’m talking about capitalizing on the Space Economy. The opportunities that lie within are about as infinite as space itself. And the stock I’m focused on is the only one that can realistically soar 10X in the next month alone.

Seriously. If successful, this company is just a few weeks away from changing the world. And its stock could really rise by 10X or more in that time.

Find out more about this potential winner – before it takes off.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

