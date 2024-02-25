News & Insights

The Tax Burden on the Rich and Poor in Every State

February 25, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

February 25, 2024

How our income taxes are calculated are a mystery to the vast number of Americans who haven’t been taught how to read the tax codes or decipher tax terminology. Start, for example, with the terms tax rate and tax burden.

While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.

To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed state, federal and local data to find the tax burden on the rich and the poor for single filers and married joint filers in every state using data from the U.S. Census Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.

This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income. It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data.

The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number reflects that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%.

Here’s a closer look at the tax burden for the rich and poor in every state, shown alphabetically.

mobile alabama fountain

Alabama

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,012
    • Total taxes paid: $69,320
    • Tax burden: 32.54%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,401
    • Total taxes paid: $1,252
    • Tax burden: 10.98%

Difference of tax burden: 21.56%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,012
    • Total taxes paid: $57,825
    • Tax burden: 27.15%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,401
    • Total taxes paid: $968
    • Tax burden: 8.49%

Difference of tax burden: 18.65%

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

Alaska

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,899
    • Total taxes paid: $75,761
    • Tax burden: 29.72%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,172
    • Total taxes paid: $2,175
    • Tax burden: 10.78%

Difference of tax burden: 18.94%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,899
    • Total taxes paid: $60,828
    • Tax burden: 23.86%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,172
    • Total taxes paid: $1,543
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 16.21%

Stock photograph of new apartment buildings on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,650
    • Total taxes paid: $81,675
    • Tax burden: 32.07%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,732
    • Total taxes paid: $1,640
    • Tax burden: 9.80%

Difference of tax burden: 22.27%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,650
    • Total taxes paid: $66,422
    • Tax burden: 26.08%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,732
    • Total taxes paid: $1,280
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 18.43%

Eureka Springs, Arkansas / USA - April 27 2019: Beautiful street view downtown Eureka Springs, shop commerce destination area, must visit in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,563
    • Total taxes paid: $61,695
    • Tax burden: 31.39%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,225
    • Total taxes paid: $1,135
    • Tax burden: 10.11%

Difference of tax burden: 21.28%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,563
    • Total taxes paid: $52,049
    • Tax burden: 26.48%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,225
    • Total taxes paid: $1,040
    • Tax burden: 9.27%

Difference of tax burden: 17.21%

Old Town Carpinteria California Home Zillow

California

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $346,847
    • Total taxes paid: $143,534
    • Tax burden: 41.38%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,110
    • Total taxes paid: $1,969
    • Tax burden: 10.87%

Difference of tax burden: 30.51%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $346,847
    • Total taxes paid: $114,725
    • Tax burden: 33.08%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,110
    • Total taxes paid: $1,462
    • Tax burden: 8.08%

Difference of tax burden: 25.00%

Downtown Trinidad, Colorado

Colorado

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $293,864
    • Total taxes paid: $104,701
    • Tax burden: 35.63%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,359
    • Total taxes paid: $2,495
    • Tax burden: 12.25%

Difference of tax burden: 23.38%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $293,864
    • Total taxes paid: $84,871
    • Tax burden: 28.88%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,359
    • Total taxes paid: $1,557
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 21.23%

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $340,731
    • Total taxes paid:$132,929
    • Tax burden: 39.01%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,449
    • Total taxes paid: $2,367
    • Tax burden: 13.57%

Difference of tax burden: 25.45%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $340,731
    • Total taxes paid: $106,537
    • Tax burden: 31.27%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,449
    • Total taxes paid: $1,858
    • Tax burden: 10.65%

Difference of tax burden: 20.62%

Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $252,376
    • Total taxes paid: $90,111
    • Tax burden: 35.71%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,510
    • Total taxes paid: $2,620
    • Tax burden:13.43%

Difference of tax burden: 22.28%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $252,376
    • Total taxes paid: $75,240
    • Tax burden: 29.81%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,510
    • Total taxes paid: $1,898
    • Tax burden: 9.73%

Difference of tax burden: 20.08%

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Florida

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,209
    • Total taxes paid: $78,453
    • Tax burden: 30.03%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,293
    • Total taxes paid: $1,314
    • Tax burden: 8.59%

Difference of tax burden: 21.44%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,209
    • Total taxes paid: $62,825
    • Tax burden: 24.05%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,293
    • Total taxes paid: $1,170
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 16.40%

Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.

Georgia

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $253,577
    • Total taxes paid: $89,295
    • Tax burden: 35.21%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,412
    • Total taxes paid: $1,738
    • Tax burden: 11.28%

Difference of tax burden: 23.93%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $253,577
    • Total taxes paid: $74,347
    • Tax burden: 29.32%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,412
    • Total taxes paid: $1,435
    • Tax burden: 9.31%

Difference of tax burden: 20.01%

Waikiki ,Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: people take the sun lying on the lawn fronting the popular Queen's Beach section of Waikiki Beach.

Hawaii

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $297,132
    • Total taxes paid: $120,595
    • Tax burden: 40.59%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,975
    • Total taxes paid: $2,807
    • Tax burden: 14.79%

Difference of tax burden: 25.79%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $297,132
    • Total taxes paid: $96,852
    • Tax burden: 32.60%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,975
    • Total taxes paid: $1,946
    • Tax burden: 10.26%

Difference of tax burden: 22.34%

Summer in Idaho’s capital city.

Idaho

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,521
    • Total taxes paid: $77,914
    • Tax burden: 33.95%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,560
    • Total taxes paid: $2,164
    • Tax burden: 11.66%

Difference of tax burden: 22.29%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,521
    • Total taxes paid: $64,501
    • Tax burden: 28.10%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,560
    • Total taxes paid: $1,420
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 20.45%

People visiting Chicago at dusk.

Illinois

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $275,167
    • Total taxes paid: $98,026
    • Tax burden: 35.62%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,343
    • Total taxes paid: $2,083
    • Tax burden: 13.57%

Difference of tax burden: 22.05%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $275,167
    • Total taxes paid: $80,863
    • Tax burden: 29.39%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,343
    • Total taxes paid: $1,933
    • Tax burden: 12.60%

Difference of tax burden: 16.79%

Terre Haute historic downtown.

Indiana

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $218,385
    • Total taxes paid: $67,869
    • Tax burden: 31.08%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,202
    • Total taxes paid: $1,777
    • Tax burden: 11.69%

Difference of tax burden: 19.39%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $218,385
    • Total taxes paid:  $56,151
    • Tax burden: 25.71%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,202
    • Total taxes paid: $1,642
    • Tax burden: 10.80%

Difference of tax burden: 7.97%

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,830
    • Total taxes paid: $77,434
    • Tax burden: 34.14%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,973
    • Total taxes paid: $2,404
    • Tax burden: 14.16%

Difference of tax burden: 19.98%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,830
    • Total taxes paid: $64,525
    • Tax burden: 28.45%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,973
    • Total taxes paid: $2,066
    • Tax burden: 12.17%

Difference of tax burden: 16.27%

Wichita Kansas Skyline with Many Buildings.

Kansas

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $232,612
    • Total taxes paid: $79,233
    • Tax burden: 34.06%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,724
    • Total taxes paid: $1,769
    • Tax burden: 11.25%

Difference of tax burden: 22.81%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $232,612
    • Total taxes paid: $65,662
    • Tax burden: 28.23%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,724
    • Total taxes paid: $1,442
    • Tax burden: 9.17%

Difference of tax burden: 19.06%

River Town USA - Aerial view of autumn in a small Kentucky river town.

Kentucky

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,554
    • Total taxes paid: $68,118
    • Tax burden: 32.05%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,942
    • Total taxes paid: $1,326
    • Tax burden: 11.11%

Difference of tax burden: 20.94%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,554
    • Total taxes paid: $56,859
    • Tax burden: 26.75%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,942
    • Total taxes paid: $1,202
    • Tax burden: 10.06%

Difference of tax burden: 9.62%

Lafayette is a small City in the State of Louisiana - Image.

Louisiana

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,286
    • Total taxes paid: $63,939
    • Tax burden: 31.15%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,691
    • Total taxes paid: $1,016
    • Tax burden: 9.50%

Difference of tax burden: 21.65%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,286
    • Total taxes paid: $52,950
    • Tax burden: 25.79%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,691
    • Total taxes paid: $1,016
    • Tax burden: 9.50%

Difference of tax burden: 16.29%

Bar Harbor: Group of young people walking on green grass hill in park downtown village in summer by boats.

Maine

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,939
    • Total taxes paid: $81,492
    • Tax burden: 35.14%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,968
    • Total taxes paid: $1,556
    • Tax burden: 9.75%

Difference of tax burden: 25.39%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,939
    • Total taxes paid: $67,233
    • Tax burden: 28.99%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,968
    • Total taxes paid: $1,222
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 21.34%

Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $308,921
    • Total taxes paid: $114,812
    • Tax burden: 37.17%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,444
    • Total taxes paid: $2,804
    • Tax burden: 14.42%

Difference of tax burden: 22.74%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $308,921
    • Total taxes paid: $93,232
    • Tax burden: 30.18%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,444
    • Total taxes paid: $2,128
    • Tax burden: 10.95%

Difference of tax burden: 19.23%

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

Massachusetts

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $351,952
    • Total taxes paid: $134,752
    • Tax burden: 38.29%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,996
    • Total taxes paid: $2,465
    • Tax burden: 14.50%

Difference of tax burden: 23.79%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $351,952
    • Total taxes paid: $109,142
    • Tax burden: 31.01%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,996
    • Total taxes paid: $2,150
    • Tax burden: 12.65%

Difference of tax burden: 18.36%

Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.

Michigan

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,959
    • Total taxes paid: $75,791
    • Tax burden: 32.82%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,784
    • Total taxes paid: $1,853
    • Tax burden: 12.53%

Difference of tax burden: 20.28%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,959
    • Total taxes paid: $63,066
    • Tax burden: 27.31%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,784
    • Total taxes paid: $1,759
    • Tax burden: 11.90%

Difference of tax burden: 15.41%

minneapolis,minesota,usa.

Minnesota

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $270,174
    • Total taxes paid: $102,387
    • Tax burden: 37.90%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,980
    • Total taxes paid: $2,241
    • Tax burden: 11.81%

Difference of tax burden: 26.09%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $270,174
    • Total taxes paid: $82,230
    • Tax burden: 30.44%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,980
    • Total taxes paid: $1,452
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 22.79%

Streets of small American town.

Mississippi

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,924
    • Total taxes paid: $57,236
    • Tax burden: 30.95%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,171
    • Total taxes paid: $778
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 23.30%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,924
    • Total taxes paid: $47,867
    • Tax burden: 25.88%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,171
    • Total taxes paid: $778
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 18.23%

Old Courthouse in downtown St.

Missouri

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,783
    • Total taxes paid: $72,906
    • Tax burden: 32.73%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,324
    • Total taxes paid: $1,143
    • Tax burden: 7.98%

Difference of tax burden: 24.74%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,783
    • Total taxes paid: $60,150
    • Tax burden: 27.00%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,324
    • Total taxes paid: $1,096
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 19.35%

Old Courthouse in downtown St.

Montana

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,532
    • Total taxes paid: $79,409
    • Tax burden: 34.75%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,384
    • Total taxes paid: $1,528
    • Tax burden: 9.93%

Difference of tax burden: 19.05%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,532
    • Total taxes paid: $66,504
    • Tax burden: 29.10%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,384
    • Total taxes paid: $1,227
    • Tax burden: 7.98%

Difference of tax burden: 21.13%

Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.

Nebraska

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $234,995
    • Total taxes paid: $81,701
    • Tax burden: 34.77%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,346
    • Total taxes paid: $1,758
    • Tax burden: 10.75%

Difference of tax burden: 24.01%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $234,995
    • Total taxes paid: $67,175
    • Tax burden: 28.59%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20% :$16,346
    • Total taxes paid: $1,264
    • Tax burden: 7.73%

Difference of tax burden: 20.85%

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

Nevada

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,917
    • Total taxes paid: $72,784
    • Tax burden: 29.36%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,162
    • Total taxes paid: $1,468
    • Tax burden: 9.08%

Difference of tax burden: 20.28%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,917
    • Total taxes paid: $58,618
    • Tax burden: 23.64%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,162
    • Total taxes paid: $1,236
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 15.99%

This is a panorama view of Claremont, New Hampshire, New England.

New Hampshire

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $288,945
    • Total taxes paid: $90,282
    • Tax burden: 31.25%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $21,841
    • Total taxes paid: $2,470
    • Tax burden: 11.31%

Difference of tax burden: 19.94%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $288,945
    • Total taxes paid: $71,603
    • Tax burden: 24.78%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $21,841
    • Total taxes paid: $1,671
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 17.13%

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

New Jersey

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $344,854
    • Total taxes paid: $133,968
    • Tax burden: 38.85%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,682
    • Total taxes paid: $2,364
    • Tax burden: 12.01%

Difference of tax burden: 26.83%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $344,854
    • Total taxes paid: $107,223
    • Tax burden: 31.09%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,682
    • Total taxes paid: $1,781
    • Tax burden: 9.05%

Difference of tax burden: 22.04%

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,081
    • Total taxes paid: $66,587
    • Tax burden: 31.85%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,775
    • Total taxes paid: $901
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 24.20%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,081
    • Total taxes paid: $54,993
    • Tax burden: 26.30%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,775
    • Total taxes paid: $901
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 18.65%

High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown, New York, USA.

New York

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $326,428
    • Total taxes paid:$125,682
    • Tax burden: 38.50%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,591
    • Total taxes paid: $1,263
    • Tax burden: 9.30%

Difference of tax burden: 29.21%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $326,428
    • Total taxes paid: $100,949
    • Tax burden: 30.93%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,591
    • Total taxes paid: $1,040
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 23.28%

Charlotte North Carolina

North Carolina

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $241,821
    • Total taxes paid: $81,163
    • Tax burden: 33.56%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,096
    • Total taxes paid: $1,391
    • Tax burden: 9.21%

Difference of tax burden: 24.35%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $241,821
    • Total taxes paid: $66,964
    • Tax burden: 27.69%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,096
    • Total taxes paid: $1,155
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 20.04%

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $245,836
    • Total taxes paid: $76,615
    • Tax burden: 31.17%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,049
    • Total taxes paid: $1,472
    • Tax burden: 9.17%

Difference of tax burden: 21.99%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $245,836
    • Total taxes paid: $61,868
    • Tax burden: 25.17%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,049
    • Total taxes paid: $1,228
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 17.52%

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 18, 2017: Findlay Market is a trendy farmer's marketplace in the historic Over the Rhine district in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ohio

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,591
    • Total taxes paid: $71,578
    • Tax burden: 31.59%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,195
    • Total taxes paid: $1,120
    • Tax burden: 7.89%

Difference of tax burden: 23.70%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,591
    • Total taxes paid: $59,202
    • Tax burden: 26.13%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,195
    • Total taxes paid: $1,086
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 18.48%

Color images of the boxyard mall in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma taken 06/19/2018.

Oklahoma

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $210,114
    • Total taxes paid: $67,200
    • Tax burden: 31.98%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,082
    • Total taxes paid: $1,137
    • Tax burden: 8.69%

Difference of tax burden: 23.29%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $210,114
    • Total taxes paid: $55,842
    • Tax burden: 26.58%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,082
    • Total taxes paid: $1,002
    • Tax burden: 7.66%

Difference of tax burden: 18.92%

A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.

Oregon

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $258,823
    • Total taxes paid: $101,078
    • Tax burden: 39.05%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,482
    • Total taxes paid: $2,453
    • Tax burden: 14.88%

Difference of tax burden: 24.17%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $258,823
    • Total taxes paid: $83,732
    • Tax burden: 32.35%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,482
    • Total taxes paid: $1,860
    • Tax burden: 11.28%

Difference of tax burden: 21.07%

Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $255,764
    • Total taxes paid: $83,982
    • Tax burden: 32.84%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,303
    • Total taxes paid: $1,786
    • Tax burden: 11.67%

Difference of tax burden: 21.17%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $255,764
    • Total taxes paid: $68,953
    • Tax burden: 26.96%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,303
    • Total taxes paid: $1,640
    • Tax burden: 10.72%

Difference of tax burden: 16.24%

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $266,185
    • Total taxes paid: $93,316
    • Tax burden: 35.06%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,526
    • Total taxes paid: $1,563
    • Tax burden: 10.06%

Difference of tax burden: 24.99%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $266,185
    • Total taxes paid: $76,538
    • Tax burden: 28.75%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,526
    • Total taxes paid: $1,188
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 21.10%

boardwalk in Myrtle Beach South Carolina

South Carolina

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,183
    • Total taxes paid: $78,126
    • Tax burden: 34.54%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,906
    • Total taxes paid: $1,391
    • Tax burden: 10.00%

Difference of tax burden: 24.54%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,183
    • Total taxes paid: $65,783
    • Tax burden: 29.08%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,906
    • Total taxes paid: $1,385
    • Tax burden: 9.96%

Difference of tax burden: 19.12%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $220,281
    • Total taxes paid: $61,741
    • Tax burden: 28.03%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,826
    • Total taxes paid: $1,408
    • Tax burden: 8.90%

Difference of tax burden: 19.13%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%
    • Total taxes paid
    • Tax burden
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%
    • Total taxes paid
    • Tax burden:

Difference of tax burden: 7.35%

JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA-9/30/18: Downtown image showing intersection of Market and Commerce.

Tennessee

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,707
    • Total taxes paid: $64,289
    • Tax burden: 28.36%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,667
    • Total taxes paid: $1,204
    • Tax burden: 8.21%

Difference of tax burden: 20.15%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,707
    • Total taxes paid: $51,905
    • Tax burden: 22.90%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,667
    • Total taxes paid: $1,122
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 15.25%

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Texas

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,583
    • Total taxes paid: $78,612
    • Tax burden: 30.05%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,762
    • Total taxes paid: $1,397
    • Tax burden: 8.86%

Difference of tax burden: 21.19%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,583
    • Total taxes paid: $62,943
    • Tax burden: 24.06%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,762
    • Total taxes paid: $1,206
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 16.41%

People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.

Utah

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $267,902
    • Total taxes paid: $94,260
    • Tax burden: 35.18%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $23,988
    • Total taxes paid: $3,972
    • Tax burden: 16.56%

Difference of tax burden: 18.63%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $267,902
    • Total taxes paid: $77,856
    • Tax burden: 29.06%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $23,988
    • Total taxes paid: $2,918
    • Tax burden: 12.16%

Difference of tax burden: 16.90%

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2009: People on Church Street, a pedestrian mall with sidewalk cafes and restaurants.

Vermont

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $233,602
    • Total taxes paid: $82,052
    • Tax burden: 35.12%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,704
    • Total taxes paid: $2,115
    • Tax burden: 11.95%

Difference of tax burden: 23.18%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $233,602
    • Total taxes paid: $66,856
    • Tax burden: 28.62%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,704
    • Total taxes paid: $1,510
    • Tax burden: 8.53%

Difference of tax burden: 20.09%

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

Virginia

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $302,515
    • Total taxes paid: $112,747
    • Tax burden: 37.27%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,905
    • Total taxes paid: $2,140
    • Tax burden: 11.95%

Difference of tax burden: 25.32%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $302,515
    • Total taxes paid: $92,115
    • Tax burden: 30.45%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,905
    • Total taxes paid: $1,408
    • Tax burden: 7.86%

Difference of tax burden: 22.59%

Seattle Eastside.

Washington

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $321,645
    • Total taxes paid: $104,229
    • Tax burden: 32.40%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,816
    • Total taxes paid: $2,113
    • Tax burden: 10.66%

Difference of tax burden: 21.74%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $321,645
    • Total taxes paid: $81,953
    • Tax burden: 25.48%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,816
    • Total taxes paid: $1,516
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 21.74%

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

West Virginia

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,795
    • Total taxes paid: $62,121
    • Tax burden: 32.39%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,286
    • Total taxes paid: $1,215
    • Tax burden: 10.76%

Difference of tax burden: 14.25%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,795
    • Total taxes paid: $52,730
    • Tax burden: 27.49%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,286
    • Total taxes paid: $1,215
    • Tax burden: 10.76%

Difference of tax burden: 16.73%

Aug 08 2015 Milwaukee Wisconsin United States The Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward section of Milwaukee Wisconsin at night - Image.

Wisconsin

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,656
    • Total taxes paid: $76,621
    • Tax burden: 33.36%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,032
    • Total taxes paid: $1,772
    • Tax burden: 10.41%

Difference of tax burden: 22.96%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,656
    • Total taxes paid: $63,314
    • Tax burden: 27.57%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,032
    • Total taxes paid: $1,303
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 19.92%

Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

Wyoming

  • Single filing for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,972
    • Total taxes paid: $59,636
    • Tax burden: 27.74%
  • Single filing for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,900
    • Total taxes paid: $1,421
    • Tax burden: 8.94%

Difference of tax burden: 18.80%

  • Married filing jointly for richest 20%
    • Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,972
    • Total taxes paid: $48,260
    • Tax burden: 22.45%
  • Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
    • Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,900
    • Total taxes paid: $1,216
    • Tax burden: 7.65%

Difference of tax burden: 14.80%

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed state, federal, and local data to find the tax burden on the rich and the poor for single filers and married joint filers in every state. GOBankingRates sourced the [1] average income of the poorest 20% (bottom quintile) and [2] average income of the richest 20% (top quintile) in every state as sourced from the US Census Consumer Expenditure Survey for income by quintiles, the [3] overall cost of living index for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the [4] national average overall expenditure cost for the poorest 20% (bottom quintile), the [5] national average overall expenditure cost for the richest 20% (top quintile) as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey by Quintiles, the [6] 2023 federal income tax brackets and rates, [7] 2023 state income tax brackets and rates, the [8] 2023 state and local tax rates all three tax-related data was sourced from TaxFoundation. GOBankingRates used in-house calculations to find marginal tax rates, effective tax rates, and total tax paid for federal income tax, state income tax, FICA tax, and local sales tax rates. The overall cost of living index and the average expenditure cost for each quintile was used to calculated the average expenditure cost for the richest and poorest quintiles within each state and using the state and local tax rates the taxes paid for each state and quintile can be found. To find the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined the total spent on federal income tax, state income tax, and state and local sales taxes divided by the average income. These figures were then compared between each state’s richest and poorest to find the difference in tax burdens between the richest 20% and poorest 20% in every state. Property tax was not included due to lack of consistent data for home value between the richest and poorest residents. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income no tax was taken from that income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 12, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Tax Burden on the Rich and Poor in Every State

