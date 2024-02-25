The Tax Burden on the Rich and Poor in Every State

How our income taxes are calculated are a mystery to the vast number of Americans who haven’t been taught how to read the tax codes or decipher tax terminology. Start, for example, with the terms tax rate and tax burden.

While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.

To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed state, federal and local data to find the tax burden on the rich and the poor for single filers and married joint filers in every state using data from the U.S. Census Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.

This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income. It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data.

The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number reflects that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%.

Here’s a closer look at the tax burden for the rich and poor in every state, shown alphabetically.

Alabama

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $213,012 Total taxes paid : $69,320 Tax burden : 32.54%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,401 Total taxes paid : $1,252 Tax burden : 10.98%



Difference of tax burden: 21.56%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $213,012 Total taxes paid : $57,825 Tax burden : 27.15%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,401 Total taxes paid : $968 Tax burden : 8.49%



Difference of tax burden: 18.65%

Alaska

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $254,899 Total taxes paid : $75,761 Tax burden : 29.72%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $20,172 Total taxes paid : $2,175 Tax burden : 10.78%



Difference of tax burden: 18.94%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $254,899 Total taxes paid : $60,828 Tax burden : 23.86%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $20,172 Total taxes paid : $1,543 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 16.21%

Arizona

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $254,650 Total taxes paid : $81,675 Tax burden : 32.07%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,732 Total taxes paid : $1,640 Tax burden : 9.80%



Difference of tax burden: 22.27%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $254,650 Total taxes paid : $66,422 Tax burden : 26.08%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,732 Total taxes paid : $1,280 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 18.43%

Arkansas

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $196,563 Total taxes paid : $61,695 Tax burden : 31.39%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,225 Total taxes paid : $1,135 Tax burden : 10.11%



Difference of tax burden: 21.28%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $196,563 Total taxes paid : $52,049 Tax burden : 26.48%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,225 Total taxes paid : $1,040 Tax burden : 9.27%



Difference of tax burden: 17.21%

California

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $346,847 Total taxes paid : $143,534 Tax burden : 41.38%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $18,110 Total taxes paid : $1,969 Tax burden : 10.87%



Difference of tax burden: 30.51%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $346,847 Total taxes paid : $114,725 Tax burden : 33.08%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $18,110 Total taxes paid : $1,462 Tax burden : 8.08%



Difference of tax burden: 25.00%

Colorado

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $293,864 Total taxes paid : $104,701 Tax burden : 35.63%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $20,359 Total taxes paid : $2,495 Tax burden : 12.25%



Difference of tax burden: 23.38%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $293,864 Total taxes paid : $84,871 Tax burden : 28.88%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $20,359 Total taxes paid : $1,557 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 21.23%

Connecticut

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $340,731 Total taxes paid :$132,929 Tax burden : 39.01%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $17,449 Total taxes paid : $2,367 Tax burden : 13.57%



Difference of tax burden: 25.45%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $340,731 Total taxes paid : $106,537 Tax burden : 31.27%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $17,449 Total taxes paid : $1,858 Tax burden : 10.65%



Difference of tax burden: 20.62%

Delaware

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $252,376 Total taxes paid : $90,111 Tax burden : 35.71%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $19,510 Total taxes paid : $2,620 Tax burden :13.43%



Difference of tax burden: 22.28%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $252,376 Total taxes paid : $75,240 Tax burden : 29.81%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $19,510 Total taxes paid : $1,898 Tax burden : 9.73%



Difference of tax burden: 20.08%

Florida

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $261,209 Total taxes paid : $78,453 Tax burden : 30.03%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,293 Total taxes paid : $1,314 Tax burden : 8.59%



Difference of tax burden: 21.44%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $261,209 Total taxes paid : $62,825 Tax burden : 24.05%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,293 Total taxes paid : $1,170 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 16.40%

Georgia

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $253,577 Total taxes paid : $89,295 Tax burden : 35.21%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,412 Total taxes paid : $1,738 Tax burden : 11.28%



Difference of tax burden: 23.93%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $253,577 Total taxes paid : $74,347 Tax burden : 29.32%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,412 Total taxes paid : $1,435 Tax burden : 9.31%



Difference of tax burden: 20.01%

Hawaii

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $297,132 Total taxes paid : $120,595 Tax burden : 40.59%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $18,975 Total taxes paid : $2,807 Tax burden : 14.79%



Difference of tax burden: 25.79%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $297,132 Total taxes paid : $96,852 Tax burden : 32.60%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $18,975 Total taxes paid : $1,946 Tax burden : 10.26%



Difference of tax burden: 22.34%

Idaho

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $229,521 Total taxes paid : $77,914 Tax burden : 33.95%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $18,560 Total taxes paid : $2,164 Tax burden : 11.66%



Difference of tax burden: 22.29%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $229,521 Total taxes paid : $64,501 Tax burden : 28.10%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $18,560 Total taxes paid : $1,420 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 20.45%

Illinois

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $275,167 Total taxes paid : $98,026 Tax burden : 35.62%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,343 Total taxes paid : $2,083 Tax burden : 13.57%



Difference of tax burden: 22.05%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $275,167 Total taxes paid : $80,863 Tax burden : 29.39%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,343 Total taxes paid : $1,933 Tax burden : 12.60%



Difference of tax burden: 16.79%

Indiana

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $218,385 Total taxes paid : $67,869 Tax burden : 31.08%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,202 Total taxes paid : $1,777 Tax burden : 11.69%



Difference of tax burden: 19.39%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $218,385 Total taxes paid : $56,151 Tax burden : 25.71%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,202 Total taxes paid : $1,642 Tax burden : 10.80%



Difference of tax burden: 7.97%

Iowa

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $226,830 Total taxes paid : $77,434 Tax burden : 34.14%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,973 Total taxes paid : $2,404 Tax burden : 14.16%



Difference of tax burden: 19.98%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $226,830 Total taxes paid : $64,525 Tax burden : 28.45%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,973 Total taxes paid : $2,066 Tax burden : 12.17%



Difference of tax burden: 16.27%

Kansas

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $232,612 Total taxes paid : $79,233 Tax burden : 34.06%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,724 Total taxes paid : $1,769 Tax burden : 11.25%



Difference of tax burden: 22.81%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $232,612 Total taxes paid : $65,662 Tax burden : 28.23%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,724 Total taxes paid : $1,442 Tax burden : 9.17%



Difference of tax burden: 19.06%

Kentucky

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $212,554 Total taxes paid : $68,118 Tax burden : 32.05%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,942 Total taxes paid : $1,326 Tax burden : 11.11%



Difference of tax burden: 20.94%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $212,554 Total taxes paid : $56,859 Tax burden : 26.75%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,942 Total taxes paid : $1,202 Tax burden : 10.06%



Difference of tax burden: 9.62%

Louisiana

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $205,286 Total taxes paid : $63,939 Tax burden : 31.15%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $10,691 Total taxes paid : $1,016 Tax burden : 9.50%



Difference of tax burden: 21.65%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $205,286 Total taxes paid : $52,950 Tax burden : 25.79%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $10,691 Total taxes paid : $1,016 Tax burden : 9.50%



Difference of tax burden: 16.29%

Maine

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $231,939 Total taxes paid : $81,492 Tax burden : 35.14%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,968 Total taxes paid : $1,556 Tax burden : 9.75%



Difference of tax burden: 25.39%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $231,939 Total taxes paid : $67,233 Tax burden : 28.99%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,968 Total taxes paid : $1,222 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 21.34%

Maryland

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $308,921 Total taxes paid : $114,812 Tax burden : 37.17%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $19,444 Total taxes paid : $2,804 Tax burden : 14.42%



Difference of tax burden: 22.74%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $308,921 Total taxes paid : $93,232 Tax burden : 30.18%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $19,444 Total taxes paid : $2,128 Tax burden : 10.95%



Difference of tax burden: 19.23%

Massachusetts

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $351,952 Total taxes paid : $134,752 Tax burden : 38.29%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,996 Total taxes paid : $2,465 Tax burden : 14.50%



Difference of tax burden: 23.79%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $351,952 Total taxes paid : $109,142 Tax burden : 31.01%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,996 Total taxes paid : $2,150 Tax burden : 12.65%



Difference of tax burden: 18.36%

Michigan

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $230,959 Total taxes paid : $75,791 Tax burden : 32.82%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $14,784 Total taxes paid : $1,853 Tax burden : 12.53%



Difference of tax burden: 20.28%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $230,959 Total taxes paid : $63,066 Tax burden : 27.31%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $14,784 Total taxes paid : $1,759 Tax burden : 11.90%



Difference of tax burden: 15.41%

Minnesota

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $270,174 Total taxes paid : $102,387 Tax burden : 37.90%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $18,980 Total taxes paid : $2,241 Tax burden : 11.81%



Difference of tax burden: 26.09%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $270,174 Total taxes paid : $82,230 Tax burden : 30.44%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $18,980 Total taxes paid : $1,452 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 22.79%

Mississippi

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $184,924 Total taxes paid : $57,236 Tax burden : 30.95%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $10,171 Total taxes paid : $778 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 23.30%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $184,924 Total taxes paid : $47,867 Tax burden : 25.88%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $10,171 Total taxes paid : $778 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 18.23%

Missouri

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $222,783 Total taxes paid : $72,906 Tax burden : 32.73%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $14,324 Total taxes paid : $1,143 Tax burden : 7.98%



Difference of tax burden: 24.74%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $222,783 Total taxes paid : $60,150 Tax burden : 27.00%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $14,324 Total taxes paid : $1,096 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 19.35%

Montana

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $228,532 Total taxes paid : $79,409 Tax burden : 34.75%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,384 Total taxes paid : $1,528 Tax burden : 9.93%



Difference of tax burden: 19.05%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $228,532 Total taxes paid : $66,504 Tax burden : 29.10%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,384 Total taxes paid : $1,227 Tax burden : 7.98%



Difference of tax burden: 21.13%

Nebraska

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $234,995 Total taxes paid : $81,701 Tax burden : 34.77%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,346 Total taxes paid : $1,758 Tax burden : 10.75%



Difference of tax burden: 24.01%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $234,995 Total taxes paid : $67,175 Tax burden : 28.59%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% :$16,346 Total taxes paid : $1,264 Tax burden : 7.73%



Difference of tax burden: 20.85%

Nevada

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $247,917 Total taxes paid : $72,784 Tax burden : 29.36%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,162 Total taxes paid : $1,468 Tax burden : 9.08%



Difference of tax burden: 20.28%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $247,917 Total taxes paid : $58,618 Tax burden : 23.64%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,162 Total taxes paid : $1,236 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 15.99%

New Hampshire

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $288,945 Total taxes paid : $90,282 Tax burden : 31.25%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $21,841 Total taxes paid : $2,470 Tax burden : 11.31%



Difference of tax burden: 19.94%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $288,945 Total taxes paid : $71,603 Tax burden : 24.78%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $21,841 Total taxes paid : $1,671 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 17.13%

New Jersey

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $344,854 Total taxes paid : $133,968 Tax burden : 38.85%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $19,682 Total taxes paid : $2,364 Tax burden : 12.01%



Difference of tax burden: 26.83%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $344,854 Total taxes paid : $107,223 Tax burden : 31.09%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $19,682 Total taxes paid : $1,781 Tax burden : 9.05%



Difference of tax burden: 22.04%

New Mexico

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $209,081 Total taxes paid : $66,587 Tax burden : 31.85%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,775 Total taxes paid : $901 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 24.20%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $209,081 Total taxes paid : $54,993 Tax burden : 26.30%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,775 Total taxes paid : $901 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 18.65%

New York

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $326,428 Total taxes paid :$125,682 Tax burden : 38.50%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $13,591 Total taxes paid : $1,263 Tax burden : 9.30%



Difference of tax burden: 29.21%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $326,428 Total taxes paid : $100,949 Tax burden : 30.93%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $13,591 Total taxes paid : $1,040 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 23.28%

North Carolina

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $241,821 Total taxes paid : $81,163 Tax burden : 33.56%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,096 Total taxes paid : $1,391 Tax burden : 9.21%



Difference of tax burden: 24.35%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $241,821 Total taxes paid : $66,964 Tax burden : 27.69%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,096 Total taxes paid : $1,155 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 20.04%

North Dakota

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $245,836 Total taxes paid : $76,615 Tax burden : 31.17%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,049 Total taxes paid : $1,472 Tax burden : 9.17%



Difference of tax burden: 21.99%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $245,836 Total taxes paid : $61,868 Tax burden : 25.17%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,049 Total taxes paid : $1,228 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 17.52%

Ohio

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $226,591 Total taxes paid : $71,578 Tax burden : 31.59%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $14,195 Total taxes paid : $1,120 Tax burden : 7.89%



Difference of tax burden: 23.70%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $226,591 Total taxes paid : $59,202 Tax burden : 26.13%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $14,195 Total taxes paid : $1,086 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 18.48%

Oklahoma

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $210,114 Total taxes paid : $67,200 Tax burden : 31.98%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $13,082 Total taxes paid : $1,137 Tax burden : 8.69%



Difference of tax burden: 23.29%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $210,114 Total taxes paid : $55,842 Tax burden : 26.58%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $13,082 Total taxes paid : $1,002 Tax burden : 7.66%



Difference of tax burden: 18.92%

Oregon

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $258,823 Total taxes paid : $101,078 Tax burden : 39.05%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,482 Total taxes paid : $2,453 Tax burden : 14.88%



Difference of tax burden: 24.17%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $258,823 Total taxes paid : $83,732 Tax burden : 32.35%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $16,482 Total taxes paid : $1,860 Tax burden : 11.28%



Difference of tax burden: 21.07%

Pennsylvania

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $255,764 Total taxes paid : $83,982 Tax burden : 32.84%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,303 Total taxes paid : $1,786 Tax burden : 11.67%



Difference of tax burden: 21.17%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $255,764 Total taxes paid : $68,953 Tax burden : 26.96%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,303 Total taxes paid : $1,640 Tax burden : 10.72%



Difference of tax burden: 16.24%

Rhode Island

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $266,185 Total taxes paid : $93,316 Tax burden : 35.06%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,526 Total taxes paid : $1,563 Tax burden : 10.06%



Difference of tax burden: 24.99%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $266,185 Total taxes paid : $76,538 Tax burden : 28.75%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,526 Total taxes paid : $1,188 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 21.10%

South Carolina

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $226,183 Total taxes paid : $78,126 Tax burden : 34.54%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $13,906 Total taxes paid : $1,391 Tax burden : 10.00%



Difference of tax burden: 24.54%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $226,183 Total taxes paid : $65,783 Tax burden : 29.08%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $13,906 Total taxes paid : $1,385 Tax burden : 9.96%



Difference of tax burden: 19.12%

South Dakota

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $220,281 Total taxes paid : $61,741 Tax burden : 28.03%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,826 Total taxes paid : $1,408 Tax burden : 8.90%



Difference of tax burden: 19.13%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : Total taxes paid : Tax burden :

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : Total taxes paid : Tax burden :



Difference of tax burden: 7.35%

Tennessee

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $226,707 Total taxes paid : $64,289 Tax burden : 28.36%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $14,667 Total taxes paid : $1,204 Tax burden : 8.21%



Difference of tax burden: 20.15%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $226,707 Total taxes paid : $51,905 Tax burden : 22.90%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $14,667 Total taxes paid : $1,122 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 15.25%

Texas

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $261,583 Total taxes paid : $78,612 Tax burden : 30.05%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,762 Total taxes paid : $1,397 Tax burden : 8.86%



Difference of tax burden: 21.19%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $261,583 Total taxes paid : $62,943 Tax burden : 24.06%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,762 Total taxes paid : $1,206 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 16.41%

Utah

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $267,902 Total taxes paid : $94,260 Tax burden : 35.18%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $23,988 Total taxes paid : $3,972 Tax burden : 16.56%



Difference of tax burden: 18.63%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $267,902 Total taxes paid : $77,856 Tax burden : 29.06%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $23,988 Total taxes paid : $2,918 Tax burden : 12.16%



Difference of tax burden: 16.90%

Vermont

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $233,602 Total taxes paid : $82,052 Tax burden : 35.12%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $17,704 Total taxes paid : $2,115 Tax burden : 11.95%



Difference of tax burden: 23.18%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $233,602 Total taxes paid : $66,856 Tax burden : 28.62%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $17,704 Total taxes paid : $1,510 Tax burden : 8.53%



Difference of tax burden: 20.09%

Virginia

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $302,515 Total taxes paid : $112,747 Tax burden : 37.27%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $17,905 Total taxes paid : $2,140 Tax burden : 11.95%



Difference of tax burden: 25.32%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $302,515 Total taxes paid : $92,115 Tax burden : 30.45%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $17,905 Total taxes paid : $1,408 Tax burden : 7.86%



Difference of tax burden: 22.59%

Washington

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $321,645 Total taxes paid : $104,229 Tax burden : 32.40%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $19,816 Total taxes paid : $2,113 Tax burden : 10.66%



Difference of tax burden: 21.74%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $321,645 Total taxes paid : $81,953 Tax burden : 25.48%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $19,816 Total taxes paid : $1,516 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 21.74%

West Virginia

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $191,795 Total taxes paid : $62,121 Tax burden : 32.39%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,286 Total taxes paid : $1,215 Tax burden : 10.76%



Difference of tax burden: 14.25%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $191,795 Total taxes paid : $52,730 Tax burden : 27.49%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $11,286 Total taxes paid : $1,215 Tax burden : 10.76%



Difference of tax burden: 16.73%

Wisconsin

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $229,656 Total taxes paid : $76,621 Tax burden : 33.36%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $17,032 Total taxes paid : $1,772 Tax burden : 10.41%



Difference of tax burden: 22.96%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $229,656 Total taxes paid : $63,314 Tax burden : 27.57%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $17,032 Total taxes paid : $1,303 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 19.92%

Wyoming

Single filing for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $214,972 Total taxes paid : $59,636 Tax burden : 27.74%

Single filing for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,900 Total taxes paid : $1,421 Tax burden : 8.94%



Difference of tax burden: 18.80%

Married filing jointly for richest 20% Average annual income of richest 20% : $214,972 Total taxes paid : $48,260 Tax burden : 22.45%

Married filing jointly for poorest 20% Average annual income of poorest 20% : $15,900 Total taxes paid : $1,216 Tax burden : 7.65%



Difference of tax burden: 14.80%

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed state, federal, and local data to find the tax burden on the rich and the poor for single filers and married joint filers in every state. GOBankingRates sourced the [1] average income of the poorest 20% (bottom quintile) and [2] average income of the richest 20% (top quintile) in every state as sourced from the US Census Consumer Expenditure Survey for income by quintiles, the [3] overall cost of living index for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the [4] national average overall expenditure cost for the poorest 20% (bottom quintile), the [5] national average overall expenditure cost for the richest 20% (top quintile) as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey by Quintiles, the [6] 2023 federal income tax brackets and rates, [7] 2023 state income tax brackets and rates, the [8] 2023 state and local tax rates all three tax-related data was sourced from TaxFoundation. GOBankingRates used in-house calculations to find marginal tax rates, effective tax rates, and total tax paid for federal income tax, state income tax, FICA tax, and local sales tax rates. The overall cost of living index and the average expenditure cost for each quintile was used to calculated the average expenditure cost for the richest and poorest quintiles within each state and using the state and local tax rates the taxes paid for each state and quintile can be found. To find the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined the total spent on federal income tax, state income tax, and state and local sales taxes divided by the average income. These figures were then compared between each state’s richest and poorest to find the difference in tax burdens between the richest 20% and poorest 20% in every state. Property tax was not included due to lack of consistent data for home value between the richest and poorest residents. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income no tax was taken from that income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 12, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Tax Burden on the Rich and Poor in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.