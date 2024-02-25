The Tax Burden on the Rich and Poor in Every State

How our income taxes are calculated are a mystery to the vast number of Americans who haven’t been taught how to read the tax codes or decipher tax terminology. Start, for example, with the terms tax rate and tax burden.
While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.
To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed state, federal and local data to find the tax burden on the rich and the poor for single filers and married joint filers in every state using data from the U.S. Census Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.
This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.
This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income. It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data.
The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number reflects that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%.
Here’s a closer look at the tax burden for the rich and poor in every state, shown alphabetically.
Alabama
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,012
- Total taxes paid: $69,320
- Tax burden: 32.54%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,401
- Total taxes paid: $1,252
- Tax burden: 10.98%
Difference of tax burden: 21.56%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,012
- Total taxes paid: $57,825
- Tax burden: 27.15%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,401
- Total taxes paid: $968
- Tax burden: 8.49%
Difference of tax burden: 18.65%
Alaska
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,899
- Total taxes paid: $75,761
- Tax burden: 29.72%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,172
- Total taxes paid: $2,175
- Tax burden: 10.78%
Difference of tax burden: 18.94%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,899
- Total taxes paid: $60,828
- Tax burden: 23.86%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,172
- Total taxes paid: $1,543
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 16.21%
Arizona
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,650
- Total taxes paid: $81,675
- Tax burden: 32.07%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,732
- Total taxes paid: $1,640
- Tax burden: 9.80%
Difference of tax burden: 22.27%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,650
- Total taxes paid: $66,422
- Tax burden: 26.08%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,732
- Total taxes paid: $1,280
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.43%
Arkansas
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,563
- Total taxes paid: $61,695
- Tax burden: 31.39%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,225
- Total taxes paid: $1,135
- Tax burden: 10.11%
Difference of tax burden: 21.28%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,563
- Total taxes paid: $52,049
- Tax burden: 26.48%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,225
- Total taxes paid: $1,040
- Tax burden: 9.27%
Difference of tax burden: 17.21%
California
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $346,847
- Total taxes paid: $143,534
- Tax burden: 41.38%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,110
- Total taxes paid: $1,969
- Tax burden: 10.87%
Difference of tax burden: 30.51%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $346,847
- Total taxes paid: $114,725
- Tax burden: 33.08%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,110
- Total taxes paid: $1,462
- Tax burden: 8.08%
Difference of tax burden: 25.00%
Colorado
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $293,864
- Total taxes paid: $104,701
- Tax burden: 35.63%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,359
- Total taxes paid: $2,495
- Tax burden: 12.25%
Difference of tax burden: 23.38%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $293,864
- Total taxes paid: $84,871
- Tax burden: 28.88%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,359
- Total taxes paid: $1,557
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 21.23%
Connecticut
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $340,731
- Total taxes paid:$132,929
- Tax burden: 39.01%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,449
- Total taxes paid: $2,367
- Tax burden: 13.57%
Difference of tax burden: 25.45%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $340,731
- Total taxes paid: $106,537
- Tax burden: 31.27%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,449
- Total taxes paid: $1,858
- Tax burden: 10.65%
Difference of tax burden: 20.62%
Delaware
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $252,376
- Total taxes paid: $90,111
- Tax burden: 35.71%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,510
- Total taxes paid: $2,620
- Tax burden:13.43%
Difference of tax burden: 22.28%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $252,376
- Total taxes paid: $75,240
- Tax burden: 29.81%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,510
- Total taxes paid: $1,898
- Tax burden: 9.73%
Difference of tax burden: 20.08%
Florida
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,209
- Total taxes paid: $78,453
- Tax burden: 30.03%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,293
- Total taxes paid: $1,314
- Tax burden: 8.59%
Difference of tax burden: 21.44%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,209
- Total taxes paid: $62,825
- Tax burden: 24.05%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,293
- Total taxes paid: $1,170
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 16.40%
Georgia
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $253,577
- Total taxes paid: $89,295
- Tax burden: 35.21%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,412
- Total taxes paid: $1,738
- Tax burden: 11.28%
Difference of tax burden: 23.93%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $253,577
- Total taxes paid: $74,347
- Tax burden: 29.32%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,412
- Total taxes paid: $1,435
- Tax burden: 9.31%
Difference of tax burden: 20.01%
Hawaii
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $297,132
- Total taxes paid: $120,595
- Tax burden: 40.59%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,975
- Total taxes paid: $2,807
- Tax burden: 14.79%
Difference of tax burden: 25.79%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $297,132
- Total taxes paid: $96,852
- Tax burden: 32.60%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,975
- Total taxes paid: $1,946
- Tax burden: 10.26%
Difference of tax burden: 22.34%
Idaho
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,521
- Total taxes paid: $77,914
- Tax burden: 33.95%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,560
- Total taxes paid: $2,164
- Tax burden: 11.66%
Difference of tax burden: 22.29%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,521
- Total taxes paid: $64,501
- Tax burden: 28.10%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,560
- Total taxes paid: $1,420
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 20.45%
Illinois
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $275,167
- Total taxes paid: $98,026
- Tax burden: 35.62%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,343
- Total taxes paid: $2,083
- Tax burden: 13.57%
Difference of tax burden: 22.05%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $275,167
- Total taxes paid: $80,863
- Tax burden: 29.39%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,343
- Total taxes paid: $1,933
- Tax burden: 12.60%
Difference of tax burden: 16.79%
Indiana
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $218,385
- Total taxes paid: $67,869
- Tax burden: 31.08%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,202
- Total taxes paid: $1,777
- Tax burden: 11.69%
Difference of tax burden: 19.39%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $218,385
- Total taxes paid: $56,151
- Tax burden: 25.71%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,202
- Total taxes paid: $1,642
- Tax burden: 10.80%
Difference of tax burden: 7.97%
Iowa
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,830
- Total taxes paid: $77,434
- Tax burden: 34.14%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,973
- Total taxes paid: $2,404
- Tax burden: 14.16%
Difference of tax burden: 19.98%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,830
- Total taxes paid: $64,525
- Tax burden: 28.45%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,973
- Total taxes paid: $2,066
- Tax burden: 12.17%
Difference of tax burden: 16.27%
Kansas
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $232,612
- Total taxes paid: $79,233
- Tax burden: 34.06%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,724
- Total taxes paid: $1,769
- Tax burden: 11.25%
Difference of tax burden: 22.81%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $232,612
- Total taxes paid: $65,662
- Tax burden: 28.23%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,724
- Total taxes paid: $1,442
- Tax burden: 9.17%
Difference of tax burden: 19.06%
Kentucky
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,554
- Total taxes paid: $68,118
- Tax burden: 32.05%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,942
- Total taxes paid: $1,326
- Tax burden: 11.11%
Difference of tax burden: 20.94%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,554
- Total taxes paid: $56,859
- Tax burden: 26.75%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,942
- Total taxes paid: $1,202
- Tax burden: 10.06%
Difference of tax burden: 9.62%
Louisiana
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,286
- Total taxes paid: $63,939
- Tax burden: 31.15%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,691
- Total taxes paid: $1,016
- Tax burden: 9.50%
Difference of tax burden: 21.65%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,286
- Total taxes paid: $52,950
- Tax burden: 25.79%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,691
- Total taxes paid: $1,016
- Tax burden: 9.50%
Difference of tax burden: 16.29%
Maine
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,939
- Total taxes paid: $81,492
- Tax burden: 35.14%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,968
- Total taxes paid: $1,556
- Tax burden: 9.75%
Difference of tax burden: 25.39%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,939
- Total taxes paid: $67,233
- Tax burden: 28.99%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,968
- Total taxes paid: $1,222
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 21.34%
Maryland
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $308,921
- Total taxes paid: $114,812
- Tax burden: 37.17%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,444
- Total taxes paid: $2,804
- Tax burden: 14.42%
Difference of tax burden: 22.74%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $308,921
- Total taxes paid: $93,232
- Tax burden: 30.18%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,444
- Total taxes paid: $2,128
- Tax burden: 10.95%
Difference of tax burden: 19.23%
Massachusetts
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $351,952
- Total taxes paid: $134,752
- Tax burden: 38.29%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,996
- Total taxes paid: $2,465
- Tax burden: 14.50%
Difference of tax burden: 23.79%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $351,952
- Total taxes paid: $109,142
- Tax burden: 31.01%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,996
- Total taxes paid: $2,150
- Tax burden: 12.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.36%
Michigan
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,959
- Total taxes paid: $75,791
- Tax burden: 32.82%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,784
- Total taxes paid: $1,853
- Tax burden: 12.53%
Difference of tax burden: 20.28%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,959
- Total taxes paid: $63,066
- Tax burden: 27.31%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,784
- Total taxes paid: $1,759
- Tax burden: 11.90%
Difference of tax burden: 15.41%
Minnesota
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $270,174
- Total taxes paid: $102,387
- Tax burden: 37.90%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,980
- Total taxes paid: $2,241
- Tax burden: 11.81%
Difference of tax burden: 26.09%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $270,174
- Total taxes paid: $82,230
- Tax burden: 30.44%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,980
- Total taxes paid: $1,452
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 22.79%
Mississippi
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,924
- Total taxes paid: $57,236
- Tax burden: 30.95%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,171
- Total taxes paid: $778
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 23.30%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,924
- Total taxes paid: $47,867
- Tax burden: 25.88%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,171
- Total taxes paid: $778
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.23%
Missouri
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,783
- Total taxes paid: $72,906
- Tax burden: 32.73%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,324
- Total taxes paid: $1,143
- Tax burden: 7.98%
Difference of tax burden: 24.74%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,783
- Total taxes paid: $60,150
- Tax burden: 27.00%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,324
- Total taxes paid: $1,096
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 19.35%
Montana
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,532
- Total taxes paid: $79,409
- Tax burden: 34.75%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,384
- Total taxes paid: $1,528
- Tax burden: 9.93%
Difference of tax burden: 19.05%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,532
- Total taxes paid: $66,504
- Tax burden: 29.10%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,384
- Total taxes paid: $1,227
- Tax burden: 7.98%
Difference of tax burden: 21.13%
Nebraska
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $234,995
- Total taxes paid: $81,701
- Tax burden: 34.77%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,346
- Total taxes paid: $1,758
- Tax burden: 10.75%
Difference of tax burden: 24.01%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $234,995
- Total taxes paid: $67,175
- Tax burden: 28.59%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20% :$16,346
- Total taxes paid: $1,264
- Tax burden: 7.73%
Difference of tax burden: 20.85%
Nevada
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,917
- Total taxes paid: $72,784
- Tax burden: 29.36%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,162
- Total taxes paid: $1,468
- Tax burden: 9.08%
Difference of tax burden: 20.28%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,917
- Total taxes paid: $58,618
- Tax burden: 23.64%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,162
- Total taxes paid: $1,236
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 15.99%
New Hampshire
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $288,945
- Total taxes paid: $90,282
- Tax burden: 31.25%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $21,841
- Total taxes paid: $2,470
- Tax burden: 11.31%
Difference of tax burden: 19.94%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $288,945
- Total taxes paid: $71,603
- Tax burden: 24.78%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $21,841
- Total taxes paid: $1,671
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 17.13%
New Jersey
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $344,854
- Total taxes paid: $133,968
- Tax burden: 38.85%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,682
- Total taxes paid: $2,364
- Tax burden: 12.01%
Difference of tax burden: 26.83%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $344,854
- Total taxes paid: $107,223
- Tax burden: 31.09%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,682
- Total taxes paid: $1,781
- Tax burden: 9.05%
Difference of tax burden: 22.04%
New Mexico
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,081
- Total taxes paid: $66,587
- Tax burden: 31.85%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,775
- Total taxes paid: $901
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 24.20%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,081
- Total taxes paid: $54,993
- Tax burden: 26.30%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,775
- Total taxes paid: $901
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.65%
New York
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $326,428
- Total taxes paid:$125,682
- Tax burden: 38.50%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,591
- Total taxes paid: $1,263
- Tax burden: 9.30%
Difference of tax burden: 29.21%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $326,428
- Total taxes paid: $100,949
- Tax burden: 30.93%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,591
- Total taxes paid: $1,040
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 23.28%
North Carolina
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $241,821
- Total taxes paid: $81,163
- Tax burden: 33.56%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,096
- Total taxes paid: $1,391
- Tax burden: 9.21%
Difference of tax burden: 24.35%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $241,821
- Total taxes paid: $66,964
- Tax burden: 27.69%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,096
- Total taxes paid: $1,155
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 20.04%
North Dakota
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $245,836
- Total taxes paid: $76,615
- Tax burden: 31.17%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,049
- Total taxes paid: $1,472
- Tax burden: 9.17%
Difference of tax burden: 21.99%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $245,836
- Total taxes paid: $61,868
- Tax burden: 25.17%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,049
- Total taxes paid: $1,228
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 17.52%
Ohio
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,591
- Total taxes paid: $71,578
- Tax burden: 31.59%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,195
- Total taxes paid: $1,120
- Tax burden: 7.89%
Difference of tax burden: 23.70%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,591
- Total taxes paid: $59,202
- Tax burden: 26.13%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,195
- Total taxes paid: $1,086
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.48%
Oklahoma
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $210,114
- Total taxes paid: $67,200
- Tax burden: 31.98%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,082
- Total taxes paid: $1,137
- Tax burden: 8.69%
Difference of tax burden: 23.29%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $210,114
- Total taxes paid: $55,842
- Tax burden: 26.58%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,082
- Total taxes paid: $1,002
- Tax burden: 7.66%
Difference of tax burden: 18.92%
Oregon
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $258,823
- Total taxes paid: $101,078
- Tax burden: 39.05%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,482
- Total taxes paid: $2,453
- Tax burden: 14.88%
Difference of tax burden: 24.17%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $258,823
- Total taxes paid: $83,732
- Tax burden: 32.35%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,482
- Total taxes paid: $1,860
- Tax burden: 11.28%
Difference of tax burden: 21.07%
Pennsylvania
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $255,764
- Total taxes paid: $83,982
- Tax burden: 32.84%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,303
- Total taxes paid: $1,786
- Tax burden: 11.67%
Difference of tax burden: 21.17%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $255,764
- Total taxes paid: $68,953
- Tax burden: 26.96%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,303
- Total taxes paid: $1,640
- Tax burden: 10.72%
Difference of tax burden: 16.24%
Rhode Island
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $266,185
- Total taxes paid: $93,316
- Tax burden: 35.06%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,526
- Total taxes paid: $1,563
- Tax burden: 10.06%
Difference of tax burden: 24.99%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $266,185
- Total taxes paid: $76,538
- Tax burden: 28.75%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,526
- Total taxes paid: $1,188
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 21.10%
South Carolina
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,183
- Total taxes paid: $78,126
- Tax burden: 34.54%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,906
- Total taxes paid: $1,391
- Tax burden: 10.00%
Difference of tax burden: 24.54%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,183
- Total taxes paid: $65,783
- Tax burden: 29.08%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,906
- Total taxes paid: $1,385
- Tax burden: 9.96%
Difference of tax burden: 19.12%
South Dakota
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $220,281
- Total taxes paid: $61,741
- Tax burden: 28.03%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,826
- Total taxes paid: $1,408
- Tax burden: 8.90%
Difference of tax burden: 19.13%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%:
- Total taxes paid:
- Tax burden:
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%:
- Total taxes paid:
- Tax burden:
Difference of tax burden: 7.35%
Tennessee
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,707
- Total taxes paid: $64,289
- Tax burden: 28.36%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,667
- Total taxes paid: $1,204
- Tax burden: 8.21%
Difference of tax burden: 20.15%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,707
- Total taxes paid: $51,905
- Tax burden: 22.90%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,667
- Total taxes paid: $1,122
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 15.25%
Texas
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,583
- Total taxes paid: $78,612
- Tax burden: 30.05%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,762
- Total taxes paid: $1,397
- Tax burden: 8.86%
Difference of tax burden: 21.19%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,583
- Total taxes paid: $62,943
- Tax burden: 24.06%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,762
- Total taxes paid: $1,206
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 16.41%
Utah
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $267,902
- Total taxes paid: $94,260
- Tax burden: 35.18%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $23,988
- Total taxes paid: $3,972
- Tax burden: 16.56%
Difference of tax burden: 18.63%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $267,902
- Total taxes paid: $77,856
- Tax burden: 29.06%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $23,988
- Total taxes paid: $2,918
- Tax burden: 12.16%
Difference of tax burden: 16.90%
Vermont
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $233,602
- Total taxes paid: $82,052
- Tax burden: 35.12%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,704
- Total taxes paid: $2,115
- Tax burden: 11.95%
Difference of tax burden: 23.18%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $233,602
- Total taxes paid: $66,856
- Tax burden: 28.62%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,704
- Total taxes paid: $1,510
- Tax burden: 8.53%
Difference of tax burden: 20.09%
Virginia
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $302,515
- Total taxes paid: $112,747
- Tax burden: 37.27%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,905
- Total taxes paid: $2,140
- Tax burden: 11.95%
Difference of tax burden: 25.32%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $302,515
- Total taxes paid: $92,115
- Tax burden: 30.45%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,905
- Total taxes paid: $1,408
- Tax burden: 7.86%
Difference of tax burden: 22.59%
Washington
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $321,645
- Total taxes paid: $104,229
- Tax burden: 32.40%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,816
- Total taxes paid: $2,113
- Tax burden: 10.66%
Difference of tax burden: 21.74%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $321,645
- Total taxes paid: $81,953
- Tax burden: 25.48%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,816
- Total taxes paid: $1,516
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 21.74%
West Virginia
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,795
- Total taxes paid: $62,121
- Tax burden: 32.39%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,286
- Total taxes paid: $1,215
- Tax burden: 10.76%
Difference of tax burden: 14.25%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,795
- Total taxes paid: $52,730
- Tax burden: 27.49%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,286
- Total taxes paid: $1,215
- Tax burden: 10.76%
Difference of tax burden: 16.73%
Wisconsin
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,656
- Total taxes paid: $76,621
- Tax burden: 33.36%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,032
- Total taxes paid: $1,772
- Tax burden: 10.41%
Difference of tax burden: 22.96%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,656
- Total taxes paid: $63,314
- Tax burden: 27.57%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,032
- Total taxes paid: $1,303
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 19.92%
Wyoming
- Single filing for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,972
- Total taxes paid: $59,636
- Tax burden: 27.74%
- Single filing for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,900
- Total taxes paid: $1,421
- Tax burden: 8.94%
Difference of tax burden: 18.80%
- Married filing jointly for richest 20%
- Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,972
- Total taxes paid: $48,260
- Tax burden: 22.45%
- Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
- Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,900
- Total taxes paid: $1,216
- Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 14.80%
Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed state, federal, and local data to find the tax burden on the rich and the poor for single filers and married joint filers in every state. GOBankingRates sourced the [1] average income of the poorest 20% (bottom quintile) and [2] average income of the richest 20% (top quintile) in every state as sourced from the US Census Consumer Expenditure Survey for income by quintiles, the [3] overall cost of living index for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the [4] national average overall expenditure cost for the poorest 20% (bottom quintile), the [5] national average overall expenditure cost for the richest 20% (top quintile) as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey by Quintiles, the [6] 2023 federal income tax brackets and rates, [7] 2023 state income tax brackets and rates, the [8] 2023 state and local tax rates all three tax-related data was sourced from TaxFoundation. GOBankingRates used in-house calculations to find marginal tax rates, effective tax rates, and total tax paid for federal income tax, state income tax, FICA tax, and local sales tax rates. The overall cost of living index and the average expenditure cost for each quintile was used to calculated the average expenditure cost for the richest and poorest quintiles within each state and using the state and local tax rates the taxes paid for each state and quintile can be found. To find the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined the total spent on federal income tax, state income tax, and state and local sales taxes divided by the average income. These figures were then compared between each state’s richest and poorest to find the difference in tax burdens between the richest 20% and poorest 20% in every state. Property tax was not included due to lack of consistent data for home value between the richest and poorest residents. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income no tax was taken from that income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 12, 2024.
