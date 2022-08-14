The Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Second-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Sales crushed expectations at US$15m, beating expectations by 36%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported a statutory loss of US$0.24 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:TARS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Tarsus Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$30.8m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 77% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.06 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$30.4m and losses of US$3.37 per share in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$53.00, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Tarsus Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$66.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 214% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 69% a year over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.5% annually. Not only are Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals that we have uncovered.

