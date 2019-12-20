The T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Trial's Key Debate Is About Competition

T-Mobile CEO John Legere testified this week that a merger with Sprint would give the new T-Mobile greater scale, network efficiencies, spectrum licenses, and other resources—meaning it would be able to innovate faster and lower prices.

T-Mobile US and Sprint continue to defend their proposed merger from a coalition of state attorneys general suing to block the deal. It is an unusual challenge, given that federal regulators have already supported the combination of the U.S.’s third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers.

T-Mobile (ticker: TMUS) and Sprint (S) agreed to several concessions to win over regulators at the Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission over the summer. They agreed to divest wireless spectrum licenses, cell towers, and Sprint’s Boost Mobile prepaid brand to satellite-TV provider Dish Network (DISH), which already owns some spectrum and will begin building its own next-generation 5G network.

That is meant to provide Dish with the tools to become a viable fourth competitor to the new T-Mobile, AT&T (T), and Verizon Communications (VZ), but 14 state attorneys general argue that the merger will reduce competition in the market and lead to higher prices for consumers. The states’ lawyers have presented evidence—including internal company documents and emails—demonstrating that executives saw a reduction in competitive intensity in the U.S. wireless industry as one goal of the merger.

In defense, T-Mobile CEO John Legere testified that a merger with Sprint would give the new T-Mobile greater scale, network efficiencies, spectrum licenses, and other resources—meaning it would be able to innovate faster and lower prices to take on the current industry leaders Verizon and AT&T better than T-Mobile or Sprint can independently.

Sprint executives have underlined that argument by testifying to the difficult situation their business is in. The company has lagged behind the industry in subscriber growth and is losing money. It also has a hefty debt load relative to its market value, putting it at a significant disadvantage for a capital-intensive 5G network deployment. One Sprint vice president even testified last week that the company “will cease to be viable within the next two years.”

However, the plaintiffs drew comparisons to T-Mobile’s situation in 2012, when it was similarly struggling. But it soon got its act together, and has since been the greatest success story in the U.S. wireless industry. T-Mobile has outpaced competitors in subscriber, earnings, and sales growth for several years—without having to merge with a competitor.

The companies are arguing that the deal as structured would result in greater competition than if Sprint continued on its own and fell further behind in the transition to next-generation 5G networks.

“The big picture is that the companies have been trying to convince the judge that his choice is simply to ask what is better for competition in the market: a future with a larger, more spectrum-rich T-Mobile and Dish immediately as [a mobile virtual network operator] and eventually as a facilities based provider—or a future in which Sprint stays independent,” Blair Levin, U.S. policy and regulation analyst at New Street Research, wrote in a report on Wednesday.

A mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, is a company that sells wireless service but doesn’t own the network on which it operates. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint each own their nationwide wireless network infrastructure and have wholesale agreements with other companies to fill excess capacity. Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Fi uses Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular’s (USM) networks, while Comcast’s (CMCSA) Xfinity Mobile operates on Verizon’s.

Under the terms of the settlement with federal regulators, Dish would also be able to use the new T-Mobile’s network as an MVNO for seven years. In the meantime, Dish would deploy its own fiber-optic cable, cell towers and antennas and begin shifting customers over to its network. The potential conflict of interest presented by that arrangement also came up in the trial this week. Dish and new T-Mobile would be competing for customers, but Dish would be entirely dependent on new T-Mobile’s network for years.

In testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dish founder and CEO Charlie Ergen gave some additional details about his company’s wireless plans should the merger be approved. The company plans to have 10,000 cell towers operating by 2022, covering about 50% of the U.S. population. Ergen said Dish estimates the cost of that at $8 billion to $10 billion, and that his company could draw on $10 billion of financing from three banks to fund its 5G build.

Ergen also hinted at discussions with potential partners that Dish could work with. More-detailed testimony about those potential partners occurred in a confidential session on Wednesday, but a lawyer for the defense referred to them as “some of the most successful companies on the planet.” Some analysts have speculated that Amazon.com (AMZN) or Alphabet could be interested.

But Dish would nonetheless be entering the market considerably far behind where Sprint is today. The trial continues in U.S. District Court in New York on Friday.

