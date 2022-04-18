The Synthetic Biology Space Will Produce the Next Microsoft

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I don’t know about you, but I’m constantly looking for the “next big thing” in the stock market.

Some folks are only concerned with buying an index fund that throws off 7% per year. But I’m looking for the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the next Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

If you invested $10,000 into any of those companies in their early days, you’d have millions today. Forget the Iraq war, housing crash, Covid pandemic and even the Russo-Ukrainian war. Through it all, they’d maintain millions.

Specifically, a $10,000 investment in, say, AAPL in the early 2000s would be worth over $4 million today. A $10,000 investment in NFLX would be worth more than $3 million.

Source: Ycharts

I don’t invest to preserve wealth. I invest to create it. And the best way to create wealth in stocks is to buy the “next big thing” before it goes mainstream.

But the next big thing requires the right conditions to thrive. That’s why I look to megatrends for investment opportunities.

And I think I’ve found one such megatrend that contains all the right ingredients to create the next Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). But before we dive into that, let’s understand how we got here.

The World-Changing Computing Revolution

The world has changed a lot over the past 40 years. And most of those changes have revolved around one key innovation — the computer.

Back in the 1980s, the computer’s introduction kickstarted a revolution. Theoretically, you could program them to do any task. And as these computers became more powerful and their underlying code became more robust, we used them to do everything. They became involved in our work, play and communication.

Source: Social Networking and Me

And so, the Computing Revolution went mainstream.

It’s no coincidence that all of today’s trillion-dollar companies are, in some way, computing companies. Unsurprisingly, those stocks — like AAPL — have all turned their early investors into millionaires.

In short, the computer changed our lives profoundly over the past 40 years. The computing companies pioneering those changes have become the world’s most powerful businesses. And their shareholders have become the world’s wealthiest people.

But alas, why am I telling you all this?

Well, today, we’re on the cusp of another technological revolution that could be even bigger than the computing revolution.

Synthetic Biology: The Incoming World-Changing Revolution

In many ways, the new technological innovation I’m talking about is the Computing Revolution 2.0.

That’s because it’s basically the computing revolution of the past 40 years — but applied to living things.

I’m talking about rewriting the code of life through an emerging technology field called Synthetic Biology. That’s a much bigger undertaking than rewriting the code of machines.

I know it sounds crazy. But scientifically speaking, it’s entirely plausible. And more than that, it’s happening right now as you read this.

Recall Biology 101. Structurally, a life cell is just like a computer. It’s a very powerful machine that runs on “code.” The only difference is that the code of a computer is in ones and zeros. The “code” of a bio cell is in Gs, Cs, As and Ts — the nucleobases in DNA’s nucleic acid.

Source: Shutterstock

So, in theory, we can manipulate the code of life by changing the order of those Gs, Cs, As, and Ts — just like we can manipulate the ones and zeros of digital code.

In so doing, we can “code” living things similarly to how we code phones, computers and cars.

That’s what synthetic biology is all about: programming cells like computers — by changing the DNA code inside them.

If you’re reading that and thinking it sounds like a profound undertaking, you’re not wrong. It is a profound undertaking — with profound economic implications.

Synthetic Biology’s World-Changing Potential

I probably don’t need to state this, but I will just to be abundantly clear. The emerging field of synthetic biology has world-changing potential.

Over the past 50 years, we figured out how to manipulate the code of inanimate objects. And that changed the world in profound ways. Now we’re figuring out how to manipulate the code of life.

Think about that. If you thought the computing revolution changed the world, you haven’t seen anything yet…

In practice, synthetic biology will allow us to manipulate the code of crops so that they’re pest-resistant and weather-tolerant. We can manipulate the code of yeast to produce better-tasting beer. Moreover, we can manipulate the code of cancer patients to get rid of their cancer.

Indeed, synthetic biology may be the solution to the myriad problems the world is facing today!

Take, for example, soaring gas prices. Today’s sky-high gas prices are a byproduct of American and European dependence on Russian oil. Such reliance could be solved by synthetic biology. Using advanced techniques, we could manipulate the code of oil and natural gas to be far more effective and plentiful. And with these next-gen fossil fuels, we could eliminate our reliance on foreign oil and gas.

Or how about those soaring grocery prices? That, too, is a byproduct of American and European reliance on Russian wheat. Synthetic biology could solve that problem as well. By employing “synbio” techniques, we could improve domestic wheat yields and make enough stateside to eliminate the need for imports. Problem solved.

The list goes on and on. Not only can synthetic biology change the world, but it has the potential to solve most current problems!

And dead-center within this fast-moving, multi-trillion-dollar technological revolution is a little-known stock with infinite potential.

Specifically, I’ve identified one tiny $5 stock that I think could be the next Microsoft. It’s an early-stage company, founded by some of the smartest people on the planet. And its ground-breaking technology could fundamentally reshape society over the next few years.

It may be the most promising tech startup in the world today. And, yet, virtually no one is talking about this stock.

Folks, the opportunity here is both enormous and urgent.

Why Discuss Synthetic Biology Now?

However, I’d be remiss to not state that synthetic biology is not a new concept.

But for years, it has been just that — a concept — and nothing more.

That’s because rewriting the code of life, as you can imagine, is quite complex. The human body is a wonder — infinitely more complex than a computer. Each human has a different “code.” And each living specimen — plant or animal — has a different “code” than humans.

Source: Shutterstock

To read all those different codes, you need to employ advanced DNA sequencing methods, among the most complex in existence. Then, to rewrite those codes, you need to use DNA synthesis or printing. And indeed, those are so complex that they make sequencing look like child’s play.

In short, the universe of synthetic biology is magnitudes more infinite and complex than the universe of classical computing. So, while we’ve made huge advancements in programming computers in the recent past, we’ve made very little progress programming cells.

Until now.

Recent developments in AI have sped up the DNA sequencing process. And advancements in classical computing technologies have improved the accuracy of DNA synthesis and printing. For the first time ever, this combination has enabled synthetic biology to work in the real world.

Right now, as you read this, food companies are leveraging synthetic biology to create pest-resistant crops. Beer companies are using synthetic biology to create higher-yielding yeast. And biotech companies are using synthetic biology to make new vaccines and medicines.

So begins the Synthetic Biology Revolution — biggest technological paradigm shift since the advent of the computer.

The Final Word

At the center of the Synthetic Biology Revolution is one of the most promising tech startups in the world today.

It’s a company that was founded by the most pioneering experts in this field. And it’s backed by some of the biggest and most successful venture capital firms of all time.

The company has developed unique and groundbreaking technology that deals directly with the AI mechanisms that power this whole revolution.

Its tech, frankly, is unrivaled. And it’s actively changing the world with that tech via partnerships with Big Food and Big Pharma firms.

This company, folks, is the “next big thing.” It is the “Microsoft of the Synthetic Biology Revolution.”

Remember when I said that a $10,000 investment in Microsoft in its early days would be worth millions today? Well, I firmly believe that a $10,000 investment in this stock today could be worth millions in the future.

Mark my words: This is a stock you need to hear about today.

Get in on this potentially life-changing stock — and the world-changing technological revolution that it’s pioneering.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post The Synthetic Biology Space Will Produce the Next Microsoft appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.