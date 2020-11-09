The SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a good week for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 2.7% to US$21.86. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$95m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.19 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:SVMK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, SVMK's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$452.1m in 2021. This would be a substantial 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 13% from last year to US$0.60. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$451.0m and losses of US$0.54 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on SVMK after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$27.90, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SVMK at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$27.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the SVMK's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting SVMK's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 19% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that SVMK is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$27.90, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on SVMK. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple SVMK analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SVMK , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

