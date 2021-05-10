The Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Share Price Has Gained 96% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 30% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 96%.

Sutro Biopharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Sutro Biopharma's revenue grew by 22%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 96% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Sutro Biopharma stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Sutro Biopharma boasts a total shareholder return of 96% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 30% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sutro Biopharma better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Sutro Biopharma (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

