The Surprising Way I Save on Organic Groceries

When it comes to organic foods, the evidence tends to be mixed as to the practical health and environmental benefits. But they are popular regardless. You can now find organic products in every department of the grocery store, from strawberries to bread to yogurt (and more).

Along with more variety, the popularity of organic foods has helped reduce the cost -- well, somewhat. Short of growing it yourself, how much you pay for your organic groceries tends to depend most heavily on where you shop.

In my case, I've found a somewhat unexpected way to save on organic groceries: Walmart. Yes, the country's favorite discount retailer is also one of the best places to find organic groceries.

An affordable variety of organic options

For many people, Walmart is the place you buy cheap, mass-produced housewares and clothes. Want a deal on shampoo? Walmart. Need a $3 t-shirt? Walmart.

Given its reputation, many people wouldn't think to look for organic tomatoes or blueberries at their local "Wally World." But there is a surprising variety of options for organic products at the big-box retailer.

You can find a lot of third-party brands known for their organic goods, including:

Applegate Organics

Newman's Own

Dave's Killer Bread

Ocean's Halo

Amy's

While the national brands are nice to find, it's Walmart's own house brands that are the real deals. Their Marketide and Great Value organics are usually cheaper than similar products at other stores.

Here are some examples of my favorites (note prices will vary by location):

Marketside Organic Spring Mix, 11 oz: $3.98

Organic Whole Carrots 2 Lb Bag: $1.96

Great Value Organic Frozen Blueberries, 10 Oz: $3.00

Great Value Organic Garbanzo Beans, 15 oz Can: $1.16

Great Value Organic Tomato Paste, 6 Oz: $0.96

Great Value Organic Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, 28 oz: $2.12

Great Value Organic Chicken Broth, 32 oz: $1.94

Great Value Organic Ground Flax Seed, 16 Oz: $3.48

Grass-fed, pasture-raised meat and dairy

Although the data on organics may be hotly debated, the science is pretty clear when it comes to animal products: The more naturally your meat and dairy is raised, the better it is for you.

In other words, grass-fed and pasture-raised meat, eggs, and cheese tends to be healthier and more nutritious. As with organic items, however, it also tends to be much more expensive than factory-farmed animal goods.

Here's another area where Walmart has surprisingly good offerings. Their Marketside brand grass-fed beef, for example, is both easier to find and less expensive than other stores. (My local grocery store has only a few very expensive third-party options for grass-fed meats.)

As for eggs, the Marketside eggs only come in cage-free varieties -- both organic and not -- which isn't ideal. But Walmart does carry several popular third-party brands with organic, pasture-raised eggs, often at a lower cost than the same brand goes for at more expensive stores.

Vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based products

If we're going by the science, nearly all studies point to a heavily plant-based diet as the absolute best option for our health. And here's yet another place that Walmart has been boosting their offerings.

Almost anything you can think of in the realm of vegan, vegetarian, or plant-based products that you'd find at a pricey specialty grocer, you can now find at your local Walmart. We're talking about everything from vegan cheese to plant-based "chicken" nuggets to coconut aminos. And it's all reasonably priced.

Indeed, no matter what your dietary preferences are, Walmart probably has you covered for at least the basics. And they do it while still offering solid value for the cost.

In fact, perhaps the only drawback to getting your groceries from your local Walmart instead of the pricier grocery stores is the purchase category. Most issuers won't count Walmart as a grocery store. So you won't get those bonus points with a grocery rewards credit card. But you can still find ways to maximize your rewards through other cards, such as rotating category cards.

