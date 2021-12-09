The Surprising Secret to Scaling a Business? Don't Scale Your Team

For many entrepreneurs, one of the most prominent markers of growth is the size of their team. Startups will celebrate hitting 10, 50, 100 employees—but meanwhile their bank accounts may paint a less-than-rosy picture thanks to the high overhead they’ve created.

In my experience, the secret to scaling successfully is not to scale so quickly—at least not when it comes to your team. My co-founder and I are two years into building our current business, an online gaming company Unwind Media, and we’re only now hiring our first couple of employees. We’ve managed to reach a multimillion-dollar valuation with just the two of us working on it full-time.

Growing a team early on presents challenges that not enough founders talk about. There are the obvious overhead costs of hiring: not just salaries, but also taxes, healthcare, equipment, office space, and other benefits you may opt to provide.

But there are also costs on your time and energy—to take care of your employees, they’ll need training, growth plans, performance reviews, and updates on the company’s roadmap. Not to mention the incredible amount of work recruiting the right person is in the first place.

We hired a sizable team early on when building our first business, and I believe it held us back. Here’s what we’ve done differently this time around—and how it’s helped us scale much more quickly.

1. Focus on Doing What You’re Best At

When founders grow teams quickly, they end up spending the bulk of their time managing. Instead of delegating the work and spending your time being secondarily involved in your business, keeping your team small allows you to put more of your energy into directly making your company successful.

For these first two years, my co-founder and I have been laser-focused on the tasks we’re best at—for him, building a great product experience and, for me, finding creative ways to build traffic to the site and form partnerships. Rolling up our sleeves and doing this work ourselves has helped us tap into our years of expertise more effectively than hiring and training someone else would have.

That’s not to say I’m completely against delegating, which is why the next thing I recommend is…

2. Hire the Best Contractors

In lieu of growing a full-time team, we’ve worked with a lot of contractors, part-time talent, and virtual assistants to relinquish things we shouldn't be spending time on and gain access to expertise that we don’t have.

While contractors do come with their own monetary and time costs, the overhead is much lower on both. For one, there’s far less management—if you’re working with a good contractor, you give them a project with clear specs, and they deliver it with very little back and forth.

Plus, in the early stages of a startup, there’s so much experimentation. Working with contractors allows you to try out multiple people, tap into different strengths, and learn what you really need. And, if they don’t work out, it’s much easier to let them go without the costs or cultural ramifications of firing a full-time employee.

The only way this works, though, is if you hire really good contractors, even if they’re pricier than you’d like. Many early founders get sticker shock when talking to expert contractors and decide to seek out someone cheaper only to get frustrated when the work is shoddy or they have to scrap the project altogether and hire someone else. Once you experience that, you’ll be thrilled to pay a slight premium for someone who’s going to do a great job from the get go.

3. Divert Money Saved Into More Efficient Growth Strategies

With all the money you’re saving on employees, you’ll be able to invest in growth strategies that may feel out of reach to other early-stage businesses but that can accelerate your success.

For instance, acquisitions and partnerships have been an incredible strategy for us, allowing us to jump the growth process in many ways. By partnering with a site like Solitaire Bliss to compliment our suite of online games, we gained immediate access to their technology, user base, and search rankings—all things that they likely paid employees for months or years to achieve. We get it all in one fell swoop.

Having more flexibility in your budget allows you to run experiments so you can figure out what will most help your business succeed. If we had hired a huge team—and were therefore running on tight margins—we would have been more wary to take the risks that have led to some of the biggest leaps forward in our company’s growth.

4. Only Hire When You Really Know Who You Need

All this said, most entrepreneurs will eventually want to bring some other folks onto the team. But by waiting until you’re a few years into your growth, you’ll have a better sense of who you really need—and more stable financials that allow you to hire the best of the best.

So many founders make the mistake of hiring cheaper, junior employees first—something we did ourselves when growing our first business. Really, when you decide to invest in your first employees, you want them to be people who are smarter than you, who can bring new ideas to the table, and who can be fairly independent. Our first two employees are two very senior folks who fill gaps we have in our expertise, who we’ve worked with before, and who we trust to run on their own.

Because we’ve taken the time to hire methodically and slowly, I know making this move now will open up space for me to focus on new growth areas for the business, rather than simply diverting my time to being a manager. It’s better for the business, and it’s a better experience for me, too.

