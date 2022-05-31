The Surging U.S. Dollar – What Could Go Wrong?

In this video, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts talks to our CEO and CIO, Steve Cucchiaro, about the recent surge in the value of the U.S. dollar. They discuss:

Factors behind the rise of the dollar

Implications and risks that a continued rise could pose to the U.S. and the global economy

How might investors position their portfolios in this current environment

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​

[wce_code id=192]

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.