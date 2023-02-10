The Super Bowl Indicator: Which Team Should Investors Root For?

Kyle here! This week, I figured I'd have some fun and talk to you about one of my favorite days of the year: Super Bowl Sunday.

"Uh, Kyle, this is a personal finance letter. Who cares about sports? And who says 'stoked'?"

Fair point on the latter. But even if you're not even remotely interested in sports, I still might get you to care about Super Bowl LVII—by appealing to your wallet, or your sense of whimsy.

You see, the Super Bowl is the focal point of one of the goofiest (and one of my favorite) signals of future stock-market performance:

The Super Bowl Indicator.

The Tea: The Super Bowl spurs conflicting emotions in every football fan. On the one hand, it's the culmination of months of gridiron grind where we determine the NFL's best team this year. On the other hand, it's the last real football we'll watch for months.

Of course…if you're not like me, you might be watching the Super Bowl anyways. Maybe you'll watch to catch Rihanna's halftime show. Maybe you'll watch to check out the ads.

Or you might be rolling your eyes and saying, "Who even watches the Super Bowl?" You won't like the answer. Last year, nearly 100 million people watched it in the U.S. alone—double the No. 2 primetime broadcast, which was also an NFL game. And the eight most-watched primetime broadcasts of 2022 were all NFL games.

Don't hate.

Back to the point, though: The Super Bowl doesn't just capture the attention of die-hard NFL fans and casual looky-loos—it also draws in some eyes from the Wall Street crowd.

Because the winner of Super Bowl LVII might very well determine the direction of the stock market for the rest of 2023.

The Take: Investors are commonly on the lookout for market signals that can help them get an edge. Economic data, for instance, or stock charts are two great sources for useful indicators that active investors can put to work.

Sometimes, though, market analysts look a little farther afield (or, OK, a lot farther afield) to figure out what the stock market will do next.

As I said at Kiplinger a year ago:

"Experts, amateurs and idiot savants alike have forever gone to great lengths to divine the direction of share prices. Just as the ancients studied the entrails of sheep, today's would-be market prognosticators have looked for auguries in shades of lipstick, the production of cardboard boxes, Big Mac prices, the lengths of women's skirts and the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue."

No, seriously: Each of those things above is the basis for a well-known stock-market signal.

But perhaps the most famous of these outside-the-box cues is the Super Bowl Indicator, which was first coined in 1978 by New York Times sportswriter Leonard Koppett. In short, it goes like this:

If the Super Bowl's winner comes from the original National Football League (now the National Football Conference, or NFC), stocks will rise for the rest of the year.

If the Super Bowl's winner comes from the original American Football League (now the American Football Conference, or AFC), stocks will fall for the rest of the year.

Sounds ridiculous, right? That's because it is. It bears saying, in case it wasn't obvious, but the Super Bowl has zero material effect on the stock market—you shouldn't actually invest based upon the outcome.

But, I said it before, and I'll say it again: "What is life without a little nonsense?"

So let's explore a little nonsense.

To his credit: When Koppett identified this signal, it had never been wrong before. The Super Bowl Indicator, as of 1978, was undefeated.

Fast forward a few decades, however, and its track record deserves a little more scrutiny. Fortunately, I know dozens of market experts who discuss the subject every year. And helping us today is one of those experts: Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group (and a pretty good Twitter follow if you're an investor), who recently penned his annual thoughts on this phenomenon.

Take it away, Ryan!

"We like to make it a little simpler and break it down by how stocks do when the NFC wins versus the AFC, ignoring the history of the franchises," Detrick says. "As our first table shows, the S&P 500 gained 10% on average during the full year when an NFC team won versus up less than 7% with an AFC team won."

It's not perfect, of course. The NFC's Rams lost in 2022, and stocks ended up declining 14% between the game and the end of the year. Still, if we're playing the averages, we'd want the Eagles to win the Kelce Bowl, right?

"Maybe not," Detrick says. "As stocks have gained the full year 10 of the past 11 times when a team from the AFC won the championship. In fact, the only time stocks were lower was in 2015, when the full year ended down -0.7%, so virtually flat."

OK, so, the Super Bowl Indicator has been on the fritz of late. But Detrick stumbled upon what could be a much more reliable signal from this Sunday's tilt—and suggests that rather than cheering for one conference or the other, you might want to root for a blowout.

"When it is a single-digit win in the Super Bowl, the S&P 500 is up less than 5% on average and higher less than 60% of the time," Detrick says. "A double-digit win? Things jump to about 11% and 79%. And wouldn't you know it, when the final score is three touchdowns or more, the S&P 500 gained 13.6% for the year and is higher about 85% of the time."

Now, you'll want to take this all with a big grain of salt.

For one, Ryan's a Cincinnati Bengals fan, and if you root for a team from a city that believes chili should contain chocolate and cinnamon…well, chances are you're not playing with a full deck of cards.

But more importantly, these signals are all nonsense—all correlation and no causation. They're just a way to make investing a little more fun.

Editor's Note: Kyle Woodley is a Cleveland Browns fan. He is aware of how good the Bengals are, and how bad the Browns are. Poking fun at Cincinnati chili is the only way he can cope.

Riley & Kyle

Young & The Invested

