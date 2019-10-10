The Streaming Video Tide (Podcast)

By Daniel Shvartsman

In our inaugural episode of The Razor's Edge, we discuss the growing competition in the streaming video industry. Akram's Razor, author of the eponymous Marketplace service The Razor's Edge, and I discuss an industry that seems to be changing by the week (in fact, we recorded this before Apple's (AAPL) big event to announce their streaming service, Apple+).

We focused on what appear to be the two big players, Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). In a weird role reversal, Disney is the upstart in streaming, though they come with a lot of heft. We discuss whether they're maneuvering their bulk of assets in a way that will support sustainable streaming growth and what that means for their other business lines. Akram also shares a bit of history on what put Disney in this position.

And then we talk about Netflix as an incumbent looking to fend off new entrants. As the company swims in content, the question is do they have too much and does that mean their approval process for new shows and movies is going to change? It's among the things we touch upon in this episode. We also find time to discuss Roku (ROKU) and its positioning. This was recorded on September 9th, before the company's big pullback, though admittedly it's still at (checks notes) July trading levels.

2:00 minute mark - Introduction/background

7:00 - What brings you to Disney and Netflix? History of Marvel

20:30 - How can Disney succeed in streaming?

27:00 - What can go wrong?

30:00 - Potential effect on box office, cable, etc.

34:00 - Netflix in depth, background, transformation

40:30 - Wouldn't you bet on Netflix to solve the current issues?

44:00 - How much demand is there for content?

48:30 - How do you remain objective in investing with regard to some of these familiar brands?

54:30 - Problem of too much content.

57:00 - In terms of investing in these companies, what actual numbers matter?

1:00:45 - Is there a rebundling play here?

1:04 - Difficulty in finding "pure play" investments.

The Investing Edge is a podcast channel that features multiple shows from some of our top authors, with each focusing on the given hosts' investing style and interests. We're launching the new channel with two shows. The Razor's Edge, which this is an episode of, features Akram's Razor and me discussing specific ideas from his investing watch list or portfolio, including specific ideas and takes as well as discussion about the research process. Akram's Razor has been on Seeking Alpha since 2010 and has built a reputation for deep-dive research, including thoroughly supported short ideas.

Our other show, which you may have heard last week, is Value Investor's Edge Live. Hosted by J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge, the show will feature J's conversations with publicly traded shipping company CEOs, sector experts, and fellow deep value investors about their companies and investing approaches. J has been a contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2011 and has become a leading analyst in the shipping sector, often quoted in industry publications and speaking at industry events like Marine Money.

