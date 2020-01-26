The Stock Markets Is Dropping Because Coronavirus Is Spreading

Asian stock markets are falling U.S. markets look set for a lower open on Monday as China continues to try to contain the coronavirus.

10:01 p.m. The continued spread of the coronavirus is rocking stock markets globally, potentially setting the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other U.S. indexes up for big losses on Monday.

Dow futures have declined 267 points, or 0.9%, while S&P 500 futures have fallen 1%. Nasdaq Composite futures have dropped 1.4%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite has slumped 2.75%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 is off 1.9%

The coronavirus outbreak in China, which now reports more than 2,700 infections and at least 80 deaths, continues to spread, even as China continues to take steps to limit it. Hong Kong has banned the entrance of people who have traveled to Hubei province, where the illness originated.

Even more worrisome than the market drop, the 10-year Treasury yield has broken firmly lower, and now sits at 1.634%. The lower the 10-year yield drops, the harder it gets to believe that a reacceleration in U.S. economic growth is just around the corner. “The quarantining of cities and lost lives alone are scary prospects, but considering China’s place in the global supply chain, there should be business repercussions,” JonesTrading’s Michael O’Rourke wrote in a Sunday note.

The question now is how big the market repercussions will be.

