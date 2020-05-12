The Stock Market's Drop Is Scarier Than It Looks

3:34 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down just over 200 points on Tuesday, a pittance compared with some declines in March and April. But the stock market’s decline may be more frightening than it looks.

Yes. the Dow is off just 213.22 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 is down 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite has fallen 0.9%.

But it’s the two sectors that are leading the declines that have made investors sit up and take notice. The S&P 500 Real Estate Sector has dropped 4.2%, while the S&P 500 Financial Sector has slumped 2.1%.

Why is that worrisome? Evercore ISI’s Dennis DeBusschere argues that the weakness in the two sectors, the most credit sensitive in the S&P 500, is a sign that investors are worried that the Federal Reserve and politicians are about to make a mistake. For the Fed, that would mean it decides to go slow and doesn’t need to use forward guidance as a tool. For politicians, it means waiting to see what happens to the economy before backing more fiscal stimulus.

As a result, DeBusschere is worried about what Fed Chair Jerome Powell will say when he testifies on Wednesday. “What if [he doesn’t focus] on enhanced forward guidance at all?” DeBusschere asks. “Market will move lower if that happens.”

What a strange thought: That despite everything, the Fed still hasn’t done enough.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

