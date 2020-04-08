The Stock Market's Bounce Could Turn Into a Big Drop Soon

Ever since the market bottomed and started moving higher, we’ve been working under the assumption that there will be a retest of the lows. The market’s rally hasn’t changed that.

The stock market finally made a higher high—and for some that means the worst is behind us. I don’t think so.

Ever since the market bottomed and started moving higher, I’ve been working under the assumption that there will be a retest of the lows. That’s largely because that’s how the market works: It sells off when a problem is first identified, rallies as the situation gets stabilized, and then falls again as the economic damage becomes clear. That was what happened in 2008: The market tumbled after Lehman went bust, rallied when TARP and other acronyms helped stabilize the financial system, and then fell again as the economic—and earnings damage becomes clear. I expect the market to follow that playbook again.

Still, the market’s rally raises doubts. I expected a bounce, but not one like this. The scenario that frightens me the most from a markets perspective—only because it would make me look stupid—is that we get a repeat of 1998, when the market tumbled on emerging-market debt concerns, the Fed stepped in, and the crisis passed, and it was off to the races until the tech bubble really popped in March 2000. If that actually happens, it would be glorious.

More likely though, the market’s bounce has been a supersize reaction of a supersize loss, both of which happened at nearly unprecedented rates. And at some point, the upside momentum will give way as reality sets in. “There is a genuine shift from crisis to recovery (e.g. NY may have plateaued),” writes Nordea strategist Sebastien Galey. “[We] are still very much in troubled waters waiting for the second wave of the crisis to sink in (household behaviors, defaults…).”

And that economic reality probably will be tougher than the market expects. Right now, investors appear to be operating under the assumption that as long as the health situation improves enough for the economy to start up again, then it will quickly return to its normal self. Bank of America strategist Carol Zhang isn’t so sure. “In a few weeks’ time, the world will still need to wrestle with disruptions in everyday activities, supply-chain hiccups and social unrest around the world, all hurting the labor market, consumer confidence and investor risk appetite,” she writes. “Pricing in such a reality means the ‘lower for longer’ theme has just become ‘lower for a lot longer.’ And US yields could see a new low as a result of another risk-off move.”

And that assumes that spread of coronavirus can be controlled. To see the numbers improve in New York, where I live, is heartening, and has certainly heartened the stock market, as has the possibility that economies could spring back to life in Europe and Asia. But it may still be too early to know if social distancing can end by May, and if it does, whether the disease will return in the fall and force economies to shut down again, writes Bernstein strategist Inigo Fraser Jenkins. “Despite the understandable excitement at seeing an initial relaxation of the lockdown, this is not fully accounting for the fact that lockdowns will likely need to be re-imposed at a future date in response to increases in infection rates,” he explains. Needless to say, that would not be an ideal outcome for the stock market.

As I said, I hope I’m wrong. It would mean that the disease has faded away, that people have stopped getting sick, and that life has started to return to normal. But I’m afraid I’m not.

Be safe.

