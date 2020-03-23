The Stock Market Tumbled Again Today. But This Indicator Might Be a Good Sign for the Future.

The S&P 500 hit a new 52-week low after the Senate failed to pass a coronavirus aid package. The Vix, however, fell too. Here’s what that means.

The stock market got hammered on Monday, and yet I feel a touch more optimistic than I have in a long time.

That might sound strange considering that the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 582.05 points, or 3%, to 18,591.93. The blue-chip benchmark is now off 37% from its Feb. 12 all-time high, and closed at its lowest level since November 2016. Think of that. Three-and-a-half years of market gains gone, just like that.

There’s plenty of reason to believe that the full extent of the damage to the economy and the market isn’t done yet. Over the weekend, Morgan Stanley predicted a 30% decline in second-quarter gross-domestic product, and even that might not be pessimistic enough. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard foresees the U.S. economy getting cut in half.

To make matters worse, the U.S. Senate couldn’t agree on a bill to support workers and businesses while the economy is locked down. Sticking points include who gets to oversee a $500 billion bailout fund, how much money should go to the unemployed, the amount of aid for hospitals and states. Twice the Senate voted, and twice there were not enough votes to get it passed.

And yet, the market’s decline was smaller than it was on Friday, when the Dow tumbled more than 900 points. Yes, the Fed just went all-in on providing liquidity to the financial markets by buying corporate bonds, saying it would make loans to businesses, and buying an unlimited amount of Treasuries. And that certainly helped, even the Fed going all in wasn’t enough to keep the stock market afloat.

So why am I starting to feel optimistic? Take a look at the Cboe Volatility Index, or Vix. Just a week ago, the market’s fear gauge closed at 82.69, higher even than the highest close during the Financial Crisis. On Monday, it closed at 61.59. That’s still elevated, for sure, but the Vix has been falling as the market declines. That’s a sign that options traders are starting to think about upside risk again, not just downside—and could be an indication that the worst of the selloff, if not the selloff itself, might be over.

Of course, there’s always a hitch with this market. Until Friday, the Vix had never dropped to a 5-day low on the same day that the S&P 500 hit a 52-week low—or even a 26-week low, according to Sundial Capital Research’s Jason Goepfert. And then we did it again on Monday. Using the Vix and the VXO, its predecessor, there have been just three previous times that one hit a 5-day low, while the S&P 500 hit a 12-week low—in 1988, 1992 and 2012. In each case, the S&P 500 was higher a year later. “It’s getting hard to find any precedents with more than n=3 lately, so It’s hard to put a lot of weight on the signals,” Goepfert writes. “Generally, it’s good to see implied volatility tick lower, so it should be a positive.”

But is the bear market that started just over a month ago ending? Probably not. During the Financial Crisis, the S&P 500 dropped another 24% after its initial selloff, and that fact alone keeps me cautious, as does the fact that sentiment among investors remains higher than you’d suspect. Still, it feels like the light at the end of the tunnel is flickering in the distance.

Even if it’s still a long way off.

