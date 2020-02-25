The Stock Market Might Not Reflect the Full Impact of Coronavirus. Here's Why.

Traffic congestion in China’s largest wealthiest cities, coal use at six major power producers, and property sales volumes across 30 major Chinese cities suggest the market impact of the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t been fully baked in.

Although China said last Friday that half of major industrial firms in Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Shanghai were back to work after the coronavirus quarantine, Gavekal Research analyst Andrew Batson notes few are operating at capacity. Batson examined traffic congestion in China’s largest wealthiest cities, coal use at six major power producers, and property sales volumes across 30 major Chinese cities. While each measure has stabilized after plummeting since mid-January, all remain significantly depressed.

Batson’s findings suggest the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is far from priced into financial markets, meaning stocks could have further to fall after Monday’s brutal selloff.

So far this week the S&P 500 has tumbled 4.4%, erasing this year’s gains and leaving the index down 1.2% on the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, has dropped 4.4% and is down 3% this year. The turmoil began Monday following news over the weekend that the virus is spreading beyond China. A surge of cases were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy. The World Health Organization said in its latest update Monday that outside of China, there were 2074 cases of coronavirus and 23 deaths in 28 countries.

The economy as a whole still looks to be operating at less than half of normal capacity, Batson says, adding that although those figures should continue to pick up, “a full return to normal still awaits a definitive all-clear signal.”

Batson notes that while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stock index slipped 1.8% in Monday’s trading, China’s onshore Shanghai Composite Index proved more resilient and hung onto most of last week’s 4% gains. Investor optimism in China is based on two factors, he says. First, there are rising hopes that the Chinese economy will quickly normalize as the spread of the virus comes under control. Second, investors expect that China’s central bank will ease monetary policy. But neither expectation looks well-founded at the moment, in his view.

Batson says a 0.10% rate cut by the People’s Bank of China on its one-year medium-term lending facility, which led to a similar decline in the loan prime rate, sparked hopes of more supportive policy in response to the virus. In reality, however, those cuts were an extension of an earlier cut in policy rates (namely, the 0.10% cut in the seven-day reverse repo rate announced at the beginning of February) rather than any additional easing, he says.

“For those who care to listen, the central bank has been quite open about its policy preferences over the last few days,” Batson says. While In its quarterly report the PBOC played up its measures to provide financial support for companies affected by coronavirus-related closures, ”these are mostly about the targeted provision of credit to selected firms, rather than changes in overall macro policy,” he says. “On this front, the PBOC still sounds quite conservative.”

Batson’s conclusion: The evidence to date suggests both that the economic damage from the coronavirus closures will be more prolonged than the market currently hopes, and that the policy response from the authorities is less forceful than the market believes.

