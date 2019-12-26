The Stock Market Looks Set for a Higher Open After Jobless Claims Fall

U.S. jobless claims fell to 222,000, slightly higher than economist forecasts for 220,000 but down 13,000 from the previous week. Despite the decline, the four-week average rose to 228,000, up 2.8% from one year ago.

U.S. jobless claims fell to 222,000, slightly higher than economist forecasts for 220,000 but down 13,000 from the previous week. Despite the decline, the four-week average rose to 228,000, up 2.8% from one year ago.

8:37 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a higher open after U.S. jobless claims fell less than economists had predicted.

Dow futures have ticked up 34 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures have advanced 0.2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have risen 0.2%.

U.S. jobless claims fell to 222,000, slightly higher than economist forecasts for 220,000 but down 13,000 from the previous week. Despite the decline, the four-week average rose to 228,000, up 2.8% from one year ago.

Historically, a rise in average claims hasn’t been a good sign for the economy. Still, Jefferies economist Thomas Simons plays down the increase. “As we noted in recent weeks, December and January are the biggest months for labor market turnover for the year so consequently there tends to be extreme volatility in the claims,” he writes. “This volatility led to the spike in claims at the beginning of the month. The declines in each of the past two weeks fits the seasonal pattern as well. Looking ahead, we expect that claims will be little changed next week, followed by a spike higher in early January.”

We’ll see what the market makes of it then.

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.