The Stock Market Just Triggered a Bullish "Golden Cross" Signal

Do you feel that? That’s what the beginning of a new bull market in stocks feels like.

After crashing last year, the stock market is off to a red-hot start in 2023. That’s thanks to a combination of falling inflation, stabilizing economic activity, and signals that the Fed will soon slow its rate-hiking campaign.

Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up about 4.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up more than 8.3%. This marks one of the best starts to a calendar year for the stock market ever!

And data suggests the party’s just getting started.

Earlier this month, the stock market triggered what is known as a “Golden Cross” signal. And whenever this particular Golden Cross signal has been triggered over the past 15 years, stocks proceeded to boom.

Here’s the full story.

A Golden Cross Boom

A Golden Cross signal is triggered when the market’s short-term moving average flips above its long-term moving average. It is a bullish sign that short-term price momentum is meaningfully improving relative to the long-term price trend. In fact, many investors believe the Golden Cross signal is the most powerful technical indicator in the market.

In any event…

Just two weeks ago – in early January 2023 – the S&P 500 triggered a Golden Cross signal. Its 50-day moving average flipped above its 150-day moving average. This marked the first time in this bear market cycle that the S&P 500 triggered this particular Golden Cross signal.

That’s very bullish.

Over the past 15 years, whenever the S&P 500 triggered this signal for the first time in a market selloff, the selloff abruptly ended. And stocks proceeded to soar!

For example, the last time this Golden Cross signal flashed was in summer 2020 – just as stocks were starting to soar out of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Before that, it flashed in early 2019, when the market was making a huge comeback from a nasty late 2018 plunge.

And before that, it flashed in early 2016 – just as stocks were starting to get their groove back following a year of going basically nowhere.

Lather, rinse, and repeat all the way back to the 2008 financial crisis. Every stock market selloff since the Great Recession – including the nasty 2008/09 bear market – ended when the 50-day moving average flipped above the 150-day.

The Final Word

That just happened in this selloff for the first time. The implication? A massive stock market boom is on the way.

