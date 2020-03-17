The Stock Market Is Surging Because Government Is Finally Starting to Tackle Coronavirus

Policy makers and politicians are doing what they can to tackle the problems created by coronavirus—and the stock market is soaring.

1:30 p.m. policy makers and politicians are doing what they can to tackle the problems created by coronavirus—and the stock market is soaring.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 420.28 points, or 2.1%, to 20,608.80, and the S&P 500 has gained 3.1% to 2460.13, and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 3.3% to 2,460.13.

It really is a big day for stimulus. The Federal Reserve announced that it would help support the commercial paper market, which helps companies access cash for short-term needs. And the government appears to be preparing a package of at least $850 billion to help individuals and companies get through the crisis, including direct payments to Americans.

Is it perfect? No. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 770.55 points since its high at around 12:15 p.m. and some suggest that it’s responding to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats that could scuttle a deal. One such disagreement making the rounds: That Republicans want those checks to only go to the employed, while Democrats want them to go to everyone.

But today’s moves seem to have at least arrested the markets selloff, at least for a day. And for now, that’s good enough.

