The Stock Market is Shouting “Buy”

It has been a rough several month stretch for stocks and no one seems to have a clear view on where things are headed. All the same fears dog the market now just as they have all year, but at the same time, there seems to be some bullish indicators. Economic signals have been much better recently, which could support a longer bull market. Additionally, so much bearish sentiment has built up that it seems like the market is poised for a big move higher. Finally, the sideways action of the market seems to point to another move higher. Some think the sideways move over the last several months means that this cycle has seen its peak. On the contrary, though, usually late stage bull markets move higher right before an economic downturn.

FINSUM: The market was flat for over a year right in the middle of the bull market and then took a huge move higher. Same situation?

