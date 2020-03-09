The Stock Market Is in Freefall. Here's One Way to Think About Where It Stops.

With a Saudi oil price war and coronavirus roiling markets, here’s how to create your own base-case and bear-case models for stocks

With a Saudi oil price war and coronavirus roiling markets, here’s how to create your own base-case and bear-case models for stocks

Wall Street is scrambling to price in a shock on top of a shock--a Saudi price war on oil, coming at a time when coronavirus fears are already cutting into demand for things like jet fuel. Investors are caught in a feedback loop of falling stock prices spreading pessimism, and pessimism bringing down stocks.

How bad could the downturn get? Here are some quick numbers to use to create your own forecast. The usual caveats apply: Past patterns might not apply this time. And I have no special ability to predict the short-term direction of the stock market. I always guess up, and always prepare for the possibility that I’m wrong, by keeping a healthy mix of stocks, bonds and cash.

At the beginning of this year, Wall Street predicted 2020 earnings would rise by a double-digit percentage, and investors familiar with how those estimates tend to come down closer to reporting time expected only mid-single-digit growth. By last week, however, zero growth seemed a better assumption. With the oil price in free fall, an earnings decline is starting to look more likely, and a recession isn’t off the table.

So let’s start with $165. That’s 2020 earnings per share for S&P 500 companies assuming negligible earnings growth. At Friday’s close of 2972 for the index, stocks traded at 18 times last year’s earnings. The historical average is about 15 times—it depends on which measure of earnings you use, and whether you use already-reported figures or estimates.

So stocks are a little expensive, but relative to ultralow bond yields—the entire U.S. yield curve fell below 1% over the weekend—stocks look reasonable. Still, they appear to be headed much lower on Monday.

So what would a recession do to earnings? There have been 11 recessions since 1947, and they have taken earnings down by a median of 13%, according to Goldman Sachs. But there’s a wide range, from single-digit declines to a 45% plunge during the global financial crisis.

A typical recession would bring S&P 500 earnings down to $143 and change. If we assume investors become less enamored of stocks, with the price-to-earnings ratio falling to 15, the S&P 500 would hit 2153. That’s a drop of more than 27% from Friday’s close.

Don’t panic. It’s too early to declare a recession imminent. And we’ve never seen interest rates this low, so we don’t know what effect that will have on the prices investors are willing to pay for stocks. If investors remain willing to pay 18 times earnings, a typical recession could bring prices down only 13% from Friday’s close.

I’m still guessing up, but I’m ready to be wrong, especially in the near term, until we break out of this gloom cycle. The options put/call ratio, watched as a contrarian indicator, isn’t quite back up to peak levels of the past decade. That could mean we haven’t reached maximum gloom yet.

Write to Jack Hough at jack.hough@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.