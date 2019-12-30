The Stock Market Is Ending the Year With a Strong December. Here's What History Says Happens Next.

The S&P 500 is off 0.4% to 3225.99, but it is still up 2.7% in December. If it holds that level, it will be the 19th time since 1950 that the index has gained 2.7% or more during December.

It really does look like its going to be a happy New Year, even with the stock market down Monday.

Yes, the S&P 500 is off 0.4% to 3225.99, but it is still up 2.7% in December. If it holds that level, it will be the 19th time since 1950 that the index has gained 2.7% or more during December.

Which got us wondering: How does the stock market perform after a strong December? Quite well, actually. When the S&P 500 has gained 2.7% or more in December, it has average a 0.9% rise in January—and finished higher just over two-thirds of the time. That suggests that a January selloff isn’t quite as likely as h eadlines might suggest.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_82d51a6618f9c82b08a66e92.json

History suggests that market is even more likely to head higher in the year after a strong December close. The S&P 500 has averaged a 7.9% rise during those years, pretty close to the index’s average gain, and has finished higher just under three-quarters of the time. That would suggest that the odds of a 2020 selloff are lower than this columnist suggests.

So why are we worried? Partly because a lot of good news is priced into the S&P 500, which trades at around 20 times 12-month forward earnings. Partly because I worry about a recession. Partly because almost no one else seems worried. I hope I’m wrong, and if I am, I’ll acknowledge it.

I’m not the only one, though. Merion Capital Group’s Richard Farr doesn’t worry about a slowdown—he worries about valuations. “Currently, the S&P is trading at 20.2x 2019 earnings. With fiscal stimulus waning, with the FOMC likely done cutting rates, with manufacturing in recession, with some signs of stalling in the jobs market (see unemployment claims) and with global growth still rather abysmal, we cannot justify the market’s current 20x P/E ratio,” he writes. “For 2020, we are going to choose a P/E of 18.5x (probably still lofty but we struggle to find other places to go outside of equities). At 18.5x 2020 earnings, the market finishes 2020 exactly where it is today: 3200. So our base case assumption for 2020 is that stocks will go nowhere next year.”

Still, It’s better than a loss.

