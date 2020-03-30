The Stock Market Is Calmer Today. Abbott Labs and GM Are Jumping.

Monday trading may start in the red, but it doesn’t look as bad—or as volatile—as recent sessions. Covid-19 continues to drive the market.

Overseas stock markets are mostly lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, for instance, fell 1.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index was off 1.6% and Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is 0.8% lower.

U.S. stock futures, on the other hand, are up a little. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.1%. S&P 500 futures have risen 0.3% and Nasdaq Composite futures are 0.4% higher.

Investors will be grateful for smaller premarket moves. The 10-day absolute average daily percentage move of the stock market through March 24 was almost 7%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. That is the highest since the onset of the Great Depression: Recent market volatility has been extreme.

The Dow and S&P dropped 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively, on Friday. Still, the indexes rose 12.8% and 10.3%, respectively, for the week. Overall, the Dow is down almost 15% so far in March. The S&P is off about 14%.

Premarket gains and losses, for the most part, are still all about Covid-19 and the global pandemic.

Stock in Abbott Laboratories (ticker: ABT) is up more than 12% in premarket trading. Friday, the firm received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a rapid point-of-care test than can diagnose the Covid-19 coronavirus in as little as five minutes.

Shares of Owens & Minor (OMI)—maker of surgical equipment—are surging, up 36% in premarket trading. CEO Edward Pesicka reiterated the company’s earnings guidance on Friday, making it clear the outbreak hasn’t hurt profit. The company expects to make about 55 cents a share in 2020.

General Motors (GM) stock is up 6.1% in premarket trading. Friday, the auto maker announced it was making surgical masks as well as critical- care ventilators.

The ventilators, built in partnership with Ventec Life Systems, will ship in about a month.

“This unique partnership combines Ventec’s respiratory care expertise with GM’s manufacturing might to produce sophisticated and high-quality critical care ventilators,” Ventec CEO Chris Kiple in a company news release. “This pandemic is unprecedented and so is this response.”

Travel-related stocks, on the other hand, are down. President Donald Trump suggested Sunday that social-distancing measures might be in place through the month of April.

Shares of cruise operator Carnival (CCL), for instance, are off 8.7%. Hilton Worldwide (HLT) stock is down 0.9%. American Airlines (AAL) shares fell 5.3%.

Monday and Tuesday might be the calm before the storm. Investors get a new batch of new economic data when March turns to April on Wednesday.

