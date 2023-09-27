The Stock Market in Q4: What You Need to Know

Written by David Keller, Chief Market Strategist, StockCharts.com

Whether it’s returning from summer vacation, taking care of back-to-school duties, or portfolio adjustments by fund managers, September has typically been associated with stock market weakness. 2023 has presented an interesting situation—interest rates have been high, consumers are facing inflationary pressures, the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues, and so on. Yet, growth stocks haven’t been hurt by these factors.

The broader indexes still see a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, which indicates to technical analysts that the uptrend is still in play. You’ve heard the adage, “The trend is your friend until it breaks.” When the stock market is trending higher, there’s no reason to fight that trend.

So, what levels should investors look for to anticipate a pullback? And if there is one, would it present buying opportunities? If so, which sectors or asset classes will perform better than others? I had the opportunity to speak with experts in the market and we agreed on what we should be watching over the next few months.

What You Should Be Looking At

When analyzing the stock market, several factors come into play—analyzing the different sectors, relationships between different sectors, identifying anomalies, etc. While there are no guarantees regarding the stock market, viewing the market through the lens of industry experts can be helpful in mapping out investment strategies with greater confidence.

A good starting point is to analyze the broader market. That means looking for support and resistance levels, which sectors are outperforming and underperforming, and analyzing the relationships between different sectors, among other methods.

For example, if you look at a chart of the S&P 500 index, if there’s a breakdown of the prevailing uptrend, investors need to look for the next support level. At what point should investors be concerned?

Mish Schneider, Director of Trading Education at MarketGauge, believes that if the S&P 500 holds at key support, there’s a strong chance the uptrend will still play into Q4. Schneider encourages investors to watch the retail sector through the SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund (XRT).

Schneider also monitors small-cap stocks via an index such as the Russell 2000. If you look at a chart of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), you’ll see the ETF is holding on to the support of its 200-day simple moving average. “If small-caps break below their support level, it could drag other areas of the market down with it, but if it holds, there’s a chance the small-caps could work their way up,” commented Schneider.

One area investors shouldn’t ignore is the Energy sector. Crude oil prices have steeply risen since late August, which could impact inflation. Julius de Kempenaer, Creator of Relative Rotation GraphsⓇ and Senior Analyst at StockCharts.com, feels that even though Energy is in the leading quadrant on the weekly RRG charts, other sectors that are lining up to move into the leading quadrant are Consumer Discretionary, Technology, and Communication Services. De Kempenaer noticed that these three sectors make up about 47% of the market cap, and when they do well, it’s likely that the market will also do well. Additionally, de Kempenaer noted that for as long as the S&P 500 continues making higher highs and higher lows, he wouldn’t be surprised if the S&P makes a new all-time high in Q4.

In addition to staying on top of the leading and lagging sectors, the relationships between different sectors can provide insight into how the stock market might perform. Tom Bowley, Chief Market Strategist of EarningsBeats.com, firmly believes in analyzing sector relationships, especially offensive vs. defensive investor sentiment. When Consumer Discretionary stocks outperform Consumer Staples, investors are in an offensive mode. When the reverse happens, investor sentiment has transitioned to defensive mode.

To keep tabs on the offensive vs. defensive sentiment, pull up a chart of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) vs. the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP). “If you look at the most recent low in the S&P 500, Consumer Discretionary outperformed Consumer Staples by more than eight percentage points,” commented Bowley.

Investors should look at what sectors tend to perform well in the last quarter of the year. In a secular bull market, Bowley sticks with areas that can sustain an upward move, such as Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and Financials. “The fourth quarter is by far the best quarter of the year, and I’m watching to see if there’s a relative rotation back towards Industrials and Financials because they could be stronger in Q4,” added Bowley.

Final Thoughts

Every technical analyst will have their view of the market, but when all or a majority of them feel the stock market will be bullish in the fourth quarter, it’s worth paying attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.