The Stock Market Hasn't Bottomed Yet, Rally and Fed Rate Cut Aside, Analysts Say

After a coronavirus-induced selloff last week, U.S. stocks rallied Monday and got a surprise interest-rate cut Tuesday. But investors shouldn’t assume the pain is over given investor sentiment and other factors.

After a coronavirus-induced selloff last week, U.S. stocks rallied Monday and got a surprise interest-rate cut Tuesday. But investors shouldn’t assume the pain is over given investor sentiment and other factors.

After a coronavirus-induced selloff last week, U.S. stocks rallied Monday and got a surprise interest-rate cut Tuesday. But investors shouldn’t assume the pain is over.

RBC Capital Markets analysts Lori Calvasina, Sara Mahaffy, and Carlos Torres considered five indicators to help determine whether the U.S. equity market has found its low. Those gauges are institutional investor sentiment, retail investor sentiment, the betting market for the 2020 presidential election, the performance of the most popular hedge fund stocks, and the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio.

“Collectively, they’re telling us it may be premature to call the bottom,” the analysts say. But some gauges are at the same time signaling that investors who have move to the sidelines should stay vigilant for an entry point, they add.

Here’s what Calvasina, Mahaffy, and Torres found:

Institutional investor sentiment has plunged, but it’s not yet back to levels that have marked past bottoms.

As measured by Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on U.S. equity futures positioning among money managers, institutional investor sentiment turned euphoric in late 2019 and remained that way through the beginning of 2020. Futures positioning plunged as of Feb. 25 (the latest data available), the analysts say. Despite the drop, the indicator was only back down to levels consistent with its 2007, January 2018, September 2018 and July 2019 highs.

This indicator next comes out on March 6, when it will probably show a steeper drop over the past week. The analysts say they’ll be watching to see how close the gauge comes to its 2009, 2011, 2016 and 2018 lows.

Retail investor sentiment has turned bearish but also isn’t back to levels that mark bottoms.

To watch how everyday investors feel, RBC looks at a weekly survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors. The latest AAII update suggests retail investors have started to turn bearish again, as bears outnumbered bulls, but RBC says neither the gap nor the outright level of bearishness is extreme enough to make them confident that a contrarian entry point into the U.S. stock market is at hand.

To gain confidence that the entry point is here, the analysts say they want to see the gap between the bulls and bears fall to the minus-20% range using a four-week average. That’s around where the bull-bear gap went during previous bottoms. As of Feb. 27, that gap was at minus-8.7%, with the four-week average tracking at a positive 4.2%. As for the outright level of bearishness, that moved into the 40-50% range during prior bottoms. As of Feb. 27, outright bearishness stood at 39%, what the analysts say points to the possibility of another move lower.

In betting markets, odds that Donald Trump will win re-election have slipped.

The recent slide in stocks has been mostly about the coronavirus, but RBC says conversations with investors suggest the 2020 election has also played a part. That’s because of Bernie Sanders’ performance so far and because of Michael Bloomberg’s stumble. RBC says its December 2019 investor survey showed a Sanders presidency has been viewed as a negative for the U.S. stock market, while a Bloomberg win has been seen as a positive and a Biden presidency has been considered neutral for stocks.

The major change in the stock market’s 2020 election narrative recently, the analysts say, is that expectations Trump wins re-election have dropped since coronavirus fears escalated and stocks tumbled. Since last July, Trump’s odds in the betting market and price action in the S&P 500 have been moving in lockstep, with the stock market baking in his re-election since November.

Hedge fund “hot dogs” took a hit immediately after the S&P 500 peaked but ended the week on a resilient note

The most popular hedge-fund stocks, what RBC calls its Hedge Fund Hot Dogs list, initially underperformed when the recent stock-market downturn began. For the list, the analysts looked at the latest 13F filings of around 350 of the biggest hedge funds. They say the names most heavily owned by hedge funds tend to underperform meaningfully when hedge funds are derisking.

RBC says they saw some underperformance among this group between Feb. 20 and Feb. 25, but trends stabilized at the end of the week. “We may need to see more relative pain in these names before true capitulation can be declared,” they say. For reference, they say most of these hot dogs are secular growers in the tech, internet, media and telecom space.

The S&P 500’s P/E ratio is probably close to average again.

One of the biggest problems for investors is that right now it’s impossible to forecast per-share earnings for the S&P 500 this year, as companies deal with the fallout from supply-chain disruptions, restricted travel, and quarantines. Without a good estimate of earnings, it’s really difficult to understand where valuations are.

RBC says a stress test of its own S&P 500 EPS model for coronavirus indicated that EPS could come in at $170, which is $4 lower than RBC’s forecast. The analysts made some tweaks to their stress test on Friday (they added in three interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve instead of two and pulled oil and Treasury yield assumptions lower). These changes resulted in an EPS forecast of $169, they say.

The main takeaway of their P/E analysis: RBC says that if $169 is in the right neighborhood, stocks probably aren’t cheap just yet. But it also might be fair to say that the valuation froth has been pulled out, they say.

Since 2013, the average P/E on the S&P 500 (using current year, full year EPS) has been 17.1. Using the $169 stress test, that 17.1 average is breached when the index falls below 2882, meaning that it’s possible the S&P 500 briefly entered attractive territory on Friday when the index hit an intraday low of 2856.

“We suspect that U.S. equities won’t be permitted to stay cheap for too long, once investors get a better sense of what the earnings outlook is for 2020,” the analysts say.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.