The Stock Market Can Still 'Grind Higher.' Here's Why.

Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub lifted his target on the S&P 500 to 3600 from a December prediction of 3425—an 8% upside from current levels.

There’s more upside for the stock market this year than investors think, say strategists at Credit Suisse.

After a 29% gain in the S&P 500 index in 2019, analysts have been predicting a much more modest increase for 2020. When MarketWatch compiled 2020 price targets for 14 Wall Street strategists late last year, there were a range of views regarding the performance of the U.S. stock market for the year to come. One thing the strategists agreed on was that 2020 would see nowhere near the big gains of 2019.

At the time they were surveyed, the group’s average price target for the S&P 500 was about 3264. That already looks stale, given the new high of 3329.62 the index hit on Friday.

Jonathan Golub, research analyst at Credit Suisse, on Tuesday lifted his target on the S&P 500 to 3600 from a December prediction of 3425. The new target would represent an 8.1% upside from current levels.

“The prospects of better economics and earnings are fueling the most recent leg higher, and the data suggests that this trend will continue,” Golub said.

In terms of economics, Golub argues, there’s a disconnect between the Institute for Supply Management’s index, which most recently clocked in at a weak 47, and other factory readings. (Readings below 50 represent contraction in the manufacturing sector, while readings above that level denote expansion.) It was the worst print since the financial crisis, and it came at a time when economists expected activity in the sector to stabilize.

Golub said that recent improvement in global industrial production and other manufacturing surveys lead him to believe the ISM will rise to 51 or 52 this year, taking both bond yields and equity prices higher.

Better economics would drive stronger earnings, particularly in cyclical and globally-oriented names, Golub said. Moreover, he reminds investors that 2019’s “punk EPS growth” wasn’t caused by trade tensions or “a geriatric economy,” but rather headwinds in energy and tech+ stocks, a category that includes internet retail and Netflix (ticker: NFLX), as well as conventional techn stocks. Those headwinds should reverse in the year ahead, he said, “providing a strong relative lift.”

Given the S&P 500’s current price/earnings multiple of 18.7—well above its 50-year average of 14.4—Golub said investors are reluctant to project higher P/Es despite an abundant return of capital to shareholders. (Dividends plus buybacks now amount to a 4.1% annual rate, he said.) That’s in addition to depressed volatility and interest rates.

But investors might consider looking at the S&P 500 on a price-to-free-cash-flow basis. That ratio is right now at 25.9, Golub noted, about in line with historical averages. “Our work indicates that stocks are undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis, and should grind higher,” he said.

