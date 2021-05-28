The Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) Share Price Has Soared 323%, Delighting Many Shareholders

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) share price is up a whopping 323% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. And in the last month, the share price has gained 3.9%. We note that Sterling Construction Company reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Sterling Construction Company became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Sterling Construction Company share price is up 79% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 43% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 21% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:STRL Earnings Per Share Growth May 28th 2021

We know that Sterling Construction Company has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Sterling Construction Company's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Sterling Construction Company shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 157% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sterling Construction Company , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

