The Status Quo is the Riskiest Bet in the Race to Digitally Future-Proof the Enterprise

By: Sonja Keerl, President, MACH Alliance

Enterprises are finding that their traditional technology strategy isn’t holding up. This shouldn't come as a surprise. Aging infrastructure is starting to crack, old tools can’t adapt fast enough, and digital feels more like a burden to creativity than an enabler.

No, the pandemic wasn't some out-of-the-blue "ah ha" moment that revealed that many businesses aren't future-proofed. It may have shone a light on some fault lines, but the truth is, this realization has been a long time coming.

While technology investments of the past decade gave many businesses the momentum to get online, the payback of those investments has started to stall. This is partly due to the idea of digital sameness. As industries started to follow a shared playbook of digital experience, the companies within those industries started to look and feel the same.

Thus, the status quo is the riskiest best bet as businesses consider how to digitally stand out from the competition and ensure longevity.

Creating a Digitally Sound Enterprise

Between declining productivity, the need to rapidly adapt to meet evolving consumer demands and digital sameness, businesses have had to face the fact that a refresh of old systems wasn't cutting it. Nor was the monolithic approach defined by clunky platforms and hefty contracts with big software companies. Those solutions are essentially self-contained (read: they don't play well with other software applications in the sandbox) and don't enable the kind of flexibility businesses need to have staying power today.

This realization has ushered in the broader adoption of new types of open and composable platforms and IT architectures that accelerate time-to-value. The way businesses invest in their platforms, practices and partners is the key to ensuring they are fit for the future.

The "Move to the Cloud" Megatrend

If you consider the companies that have thrived in recent years, including throughout the pandemic, there are a few similarities they share in common. Look no further than Bessemer Venture Partners' State of the Cloud 2021 report, where the BVP team points out that cloud companies have not just established the guardrails for what the so-called "new normal" looks like today, but they've thrived with a record-breaking market capitalization exceeding $2T.

The report also notes that 2020 saw record-breaking activity in IPOs and M&A for the cloud industry. Among those notable public offerings was BigCommerce, a MACH Alliance member. BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) has openly touted its strategy to offer merchants an open, flexible and best-of-breed platform ecosystem that can help future-proof their ecommerce business. Cloud aside, we're seeing businesses like BigCommerce derive success from flexible and open IT set-ups that not only enable them to pivot quickly to adapt to changes in customer demands, but can also enable their customers to do the same. Now that's a powerful thing.

According to Gartner, “By 2022, 80 percent of digital experience platforms will be deployable in a hybrid headless fashion1.” BigCommerce has enabled merchants to build scalable, content- and experience-driven digital commerce experiences since 2018 through headless deployments. Further, APIs allow for full access to the data and business logic of the BigCommerce platform, which enables merchants to connect third-party integrations, mobile applications and more (such as a front-end CMS) to create a headless storefront. This type of modern, ecosystem approach is what's giving companies their digital edge.

BigCommerce is just one of the cloud stars of recent years that has advocated for a new approach to IT architecture; one that urges push-back on the status quo, instead favoring a new tech standard that gives businesses their autonomy back. The only way to achieve this is to be backed by a software ecosystem that provides a flexible, truly open and future-proof architecture. This is the next generation of technology and business.

A Look Back + A Look Ahead

We’ve been building toward this recipe for digital success as an industry for decades. A more modern approach allows a degree of flexibility, performance and cost savings we've not seen before. And the pandemic has all but forced companies who weren't technologically ready to respond to an unprecedented shift in the way business is done to either adapt or fold.

The need to be agile has never been greater. It's not just an indication of where things are going. It's where we are now. Having a digital architecture that can pivot seamlessly as your business' needs change will ensure you're ready for whatever lies ahead.

Sonja Keerl is President of MACH Alliance, the independent non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems.

