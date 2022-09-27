The States With the Cheapest Average Mortgage Payments

Mortgages are most homeowners' single largest monthly bill, with the average American homeowner paying about $1,368 per month, according to doxo. That might sound like a lot, but there are plenty of people paying a lot more to keep a roof over their heads. There are also some who pay a lot less.

Residents of the following 10 states in particular have the lowest average monthly mortgage costs in the nation.

These 10 states have the most affordable mortgages

The following 10 states have the lowest average mortgage costs, according to doxo:

West Virginia ($817 per month) Arkansas ($898 per month) Alabama ($922 per month) Kentucky ($953 per month) Mississippi ($961 per month) Indiana ($966 per month) Oklahoma ($1,034 per month) Iowa ($1,044 per month) New Mexico ($1,049 per month) Idaho ($1,061 per month)

The research doesn't offer any insights as to why these states have such low mortgage costs. But one possible factor is their population densities. With a few exceptions, most of the states on the list above have relatively low population densities. With fewer people living in an area, there's less competition for homes. In areas with high population density and a lot of competition, sellers can command a higher price for their homes.

But keep in mind, the above figures are averages for the entire state. Homeowners could pay significantly more or less than this average, depending on where in the state they live and the size and construction of the home. Larger homes with high-end finishings, for example, will cost more than dated starter homes.

How home buyers can score a decent mortgage rate anywhere

You may not have complete control over what you pay for a mortgage, but you can keep costs down by taking your time and shopping around. Look at several properties and possibly a few different neighborhoods, and weigh the homes' costs alongside the quality of the schools and hospitals in the neighborhood and any other factors that matter to you in a home.

Shop around when it comes to finding a mortgage as well. Get rates from several mortgage lenders to see which offers the best deal. And consider getting preapproved once you've found a lender you're willing to work with.

Other things you can do to reduce your mortgage payment include putting more money down if you can afford to, as well as working on your credit. Your credit score affects the interest rate you're eligible for on your mortgage. Generally, people with poor credit pay higher interest rates than people with good credit because there's a greater risk of them defaulting on the loan.

And if you aren't able to find anything that suits your tastes and your budget right now, consider waiting to buy a home. It's a big decision, so you don't want to rush it. If you plan to live in your new home for many years, it's worth taking the time to get it right the first time.

