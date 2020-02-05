The State of the Union Pacific (UNP): What UNP Tells Us About the Market

Last night, Donald Trump gave the State of the Union address to Congress. Your view of what was said is no doubt dictated by your preconceptions and political affiliations, but one thing is for sure. The event itself, which at one time was considered a significant indicator of policy and legislation for the coming year, is now no such thing. Last night’s speech was a piece of political theater, designed to be in equal parts encouraging to supporters and infuriating to opponents. The reaction this morning suggests that it succeeded in both aims, but it told us nothing about economic policy beyond some generalizations.

This is not just a Trump thing. The decline of the State of the Union as a policy and legislation indicator began in 1965, when it was first televised. Since then, the speech has evolved to echo the medium. As television has become less about information and more about entertainment, so has the State of the Union. It is little wonder that it is now more of a reality TV production than a serious statement of policy.

Over the eight years or so that I have been a contributor to Nasdaq.com, it has become a tradition of sorts for me to use the occasion of the State of the Union speech to look at something that is much more informative on the subjects of the economy and the stock market than address itself: the state of the Union Pacific (UNP).

Union Pacific Railroad is the largest publicly traded railroad in the U.S., so its performance has some significance but, as with the political speech, that significance is not what it once was. Railroad traffic and profits are indicative of the health of some market sectors like manufacturing, materials and energy. However, they tell us nothing about some of the biggest drivers of the modern economy, such as tech and the service industries.

This year in particular, though, the UNP story encapsulates the story of the broader market.

The chart above is for UNP from the beginning of January 2019 until the present day. The numbers along the bottom above the bred and blue dots are the reported earnings for the prior quarter. They show that in the same quarter last year, UNP earned $2.12 per share versus the $2.02 they reported a couple of weeks ago for Q4 2019.

Nothing particularly unusual or worrying there, as railroad earnings, like all earnings, fluctuate. What is strange in some ways though is that, as profits are falling, the stock price is rising.

That simply means that the price of the stock now represents a higher multiple of earnings than it did last year. Again, that is not a problem in and of itself, but multiple expansion can only take you so far. It indicates that traders and investors are betting on significantly improved earnings coming soon, but that has to be a risky bet given the recent downward trajectory of profits.

That is a trend that has been much broader than just UNP or railroad stocks in general. If the trend of the current earnings season continues, this will be the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year declines in overall S&P 500 earnings. Yet, in that year, the index has risen over thirty percent.

Something, you would think, has to give.

Either earnings have to increase significantly over the next few quarters or stock prices have to adjust downwards.

It remains to be seen which of those will happen but if it is the latter, there will be a significant correction some time this year. That doesn’t mean that you should panic and sell everything, of course, but it does mean that investors should be keeping a close eye on earnings forecasts and estimates as we move towards Q1 2020 results.

Unlike last night’s address, that is news you can use, so it seems that once again, the state of the Union Pacific tells us more about the current situation of the market than the State of the Union address.

