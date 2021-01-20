The State of the Economy and Its Challenges and Opportunities for President Biden

With the inauguration of President Biden and the installation of a Democratic-led Congress, investors are likely to see a policy landscape change in Washington that has a high probability of impacting a number of sectors and companies. Some will no doubt prosper as the changes benefit their business models, some will have to navigate the changes carefully and others could see their nature of their business models facing new challenges.

While the markets are feeling very optimistic, there are some current economic realities as we look forward to 2021 and 2022 to keep in mind:

Government benefits now account for nearly 20% of total personal income.

Around 25% of households have not been able to pay all their monthly bills since March.

One-third of households have been forced to dip into their savings over the past twelve months and one-sixth have had to borrow from a friend or family to cover their bills.

One in fifteen homeowners are under some form of loan forbearance relief.

Total public and private debt in the U.S. rose from 365.9% of GDP in 2019 to 405.9% in 2020.

Around 20% of the companies in the S&P 500 are zombies, meaning those companies that are unable to generate sufficient cash flow to service their debt.

Economists at Goldman Sachs lifted their growth outlook for the U.S. this year and beyond after President-elect Joe Biden proposed his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. They now see the U.S. economy rising 6.6% this year, up from their previous projection of 6.4%, and expect the unemployment rate to improve to 4.5% at the end of 2021 vs. the prior estimate of 4.8%. We’d note this forecast is the second highest in a Bloomberg survey of 84 economists and compares with the median estimate of 4.1%.

What can we expect from the economy in 2021?

We will most likely see a rough first quarter followed by a much more robust second quarter, particularly since another round of stimulus is highly likely which could lead to some boom-like conditions in the second half of 2021. The catch is that much of this is priced into the markets. Looking beyond 2021 we expect to see a frustratingly slow recovery that could take at least three more years before the economic damage from the pandemic and lockdowns is reversed. The coming years are likely to bring higher taxes on capital gains and corporate income as the current explosion in federal debt is not being used to create assets that will boost future productivity, but rather a transfer from future taxpayers to today’s households and businesses.

As we look at the stock market today, it is pricing in three major assumptions:

A third major fiscal stimulus plan will come within the first quarter. We suspect that is likely, but how it will be used is another story. Sufficient immunity will be reached by the end of the second quarter for daily life to return to normal. We suspect this is more likely in the third quarter given the difficulties many nations are facing in actually getting shots into arms. Consumer spending will go back to pre-pandemic patterns. We expect increased frugality and self-sufficiency will be the new normal, as will online shopping, and doing more of everything from home.

With valuation multiples stretched further upside will be fueled by upward revisions to be had for corporate earnings. Currently, consensus S&P 500 EPS expectations call for year over year growth of 3.2% in 2021 vs. 2019, and as one might suspect the bulk of that growth is coming in the second half of the year. As the pace of vaccine distribution accelerates, we could very well see investors focus sooner than usual on earnings to be generated in the forthcoming year. Current consensus expectations call for EPS to rise 16.5% in 2022.

Now let’s dig into those sectors that are poised to benefit from the Biden agenda and those that are likely to hit headwinds of one form or another:

Beneficiaries

As we mentioned above, President Biden recently shared his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans, extends a moratorium on student loan payments as well as measures aimed at preventing foreclosures and evictions. At the margin, that combination is likely to goose consumer spending, and given restrictions to fend off the coronavirus that likely means companies like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) that have embraced digital shopping will be rewarded. Other beneficiaries are likely to be grocery companies such as Kroger (KR) as consumers re-stock their shelves, with products from ConAgra (CAG), Proctor & Gamble (PG), Colgate (CL), and others. Earlier today, Procter & Gamble raised its FY2021 outlook for organic sales growth from +4% to +5% to +5% to +6% and adjusted EPS growth from +5% to +8% to +8% to +10%.

Before we get super excited about spending prospects, however, data from the New York Federal Reserve reveals that “an average 36 percent of the payment was saved and an average 35 percent was used to pay down debt.” Given the shape of the average consumer and the lack of pandemic relief during most of the second half of 2020, we could very well see that pattern repeat itself.

Alongside the Biden stimulus plan, soon to be established Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling on lawmakers to “act big” to prevent the pandemic riddled economy from falling into a pronounced economic downturn. This most likely means the Fed will continue to keep interest rates near record lows and that sets that stage for 2020’s favorable housing market to continue in 2021. That should continue to benefit homebuilding like Toll Brothers (TOL) and KB Home (KBH) as well as companies that see a demand-pull from a vibrant housing market. Typical beneficiaries include building products, coatings, and furniture companies such as Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS), PPG Industries (PPG), Masco Corp. (MAS), Sherwin Williams (SHW), Bassett Furniture (BSET). And it goes without saying, companies like Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW), and Builders FirstSource (BLDR) will benefit as well.

Biden pledged to ramp efforts to not only test for the COVID-19 virus but also vaccination efforts as well and build a “modern, sustainable infrastructure” and a clean energy future. Likely beneficiaries for those efforts run the gamut from Baxter International (BAX), Lab Corp. (LH), and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Caterpillar (CAT), Martin Marietta (MLM), and Vulcan Materials as well as Beam Global (BEEM), Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG).

And turning to a different kind of green, a Democratic administration is likely to continue the path to legalization for cannabis. Should that include banking reform as well, we could very well be off to the races for companies like Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACG:CN). That would likely in turn spur demand for cannabis infrastructure companies like Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) while fostering others like Altria (MO) and Vector Group (VGR) to expand leverage their core capabilities and expand their product offering into cannabis.

Headwinds under the new administration

As part of his announced plan, President Biden is pushing to raise the federal minimum wage to $15-an-hour, more than twice the current $7.25 and compared to the average minimum wage in the U.S. near $12 according to data collected by Paycor. Coming into 2021, more than twenty states were expected to boost their minimum wage, but Biden’s call for a minimum of $15 per hour could accelerate further climbs in state minimum wages. That would likely translate into added margin pressure for those sectors, such as restaurants and retail that rely on hourly workers. In the past when we’ve seen hikes to the minimum wage it has usually given way to a material increase in unemployment as businesses look to do more with less.

Reports suggest President-elect Biden is considering creating a White House position focused on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust. One of the likely points of focus will be Big Tech companies such as Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), and others following the recent riots in the U.S. Capitol. This is likely to bring Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which spares a wide array of digital services from being held liable for the content posted by their users, back into focus. The president has shared his view that the law essentially allowed large technology companies to skirt accountability for their actions and at one point during the campaign, he called on Congress to repeal the law in full.

We suspect that the debate over whether these social media tech giants are platforms or publishers will come to a boiling point within the administration’s first year or so. The outcome of that debate has the potential to have a profound and lasting impact not just on Silicon Valley, but on corporate governance on a national, if not global, basis.

Sticking on the regulatory front, following the rollback of climate policies and environmental regulations, the Biden administration will likely undo some of those initiatives. That has the potential to push regulatory compliance costs higher, a headwind to margins at a number of companies but oil and gas in particular.

In addition to environmental regulation, the Biden administration will look to address the growing digital divide in the U.S. between those who have a strong and affordable internet connection and those that do not. Though that digital divide has persisted for some time, the current pandemic has made the ability to work and learn from home a necessity. The president previously endorsed a House-passed relief bill that included $4 billion in emergency funds to help low-income Americans stay online during the pandemic. We’ll look to see how Biden looks to contend with this in the coming days and weeks.

Biden also campaigned on making gig workers employees and this could emerge as a heated labor issue for his administration and become a potential issue for Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Instacart, and other companies with similar business models.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.