The SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Share Price Is Up 150% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) which saw its share price drive 150% higher over five years. It's even up 5.2% in the last week. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 3.0%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, SPX FLOW achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 13% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:FLOW Earnings Per Share Growth June 27th 2021

We know that SPX FLOW has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think SPX FLOW will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that SPX FLOW shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 86% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 20%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SPX FLOW better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that SPX FLOW is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

