Dune Acquisition, a blank check company formed by executives from delta2 Capital targeting a SaaS business, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $130 million in an initial public offering.



The West Palm Beach, FL-based company plans to raise $130 million by offering 13 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Dune Acquisition would command a market value of $163 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Carter Glatt, CIO and Managing Partner of SPAC-focused investment fund delta2 Capital. Glatt previously served as Head of Corporate Development and Senior Vice President of GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH), a SaaS company that was formerly a SPAC. CFO and Director Michael Castaldy currently serves as CEO and Managing Partner of delta2 Capital and previously co-founded multi-strategy hedge fund Diverse Partners. The company plans to target the technology sector, particularly businesses pursuing a SaaS model with enterprise values between $300 million and $1 billion.



Dune Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DUNEU. The company filed confidentially on July 20, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald and Needham & Co. are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article The spice must flow: SaaS SPAC Dune Acquisition files for a $130 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

