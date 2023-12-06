The Sphere Is Amazing, but Is Sphere Entertainment Stock a Buy?

The Sphere in Las Vegas is one of the most iconic developments of 2023, and investors can buy a piece of the business with Sphere Entertainment (NYSE: SPHR). But the company announced yesterday that it intends to raise $225 million in convertible debt for unknown uses, and that caused the stock to sink.

In this video, Travis Hoium discusses the potential capital raise, early results from the quarter, and why this is still a stock investors should be cautious about.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 5, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 6, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Sphere Entertainment

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sphere Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2023

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.