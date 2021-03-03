The Special Advisor to the Board of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL), Keith Mestrich, Just Sold 89% Of Their Holding

Some Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Special Advisor to the Board, Keith Mestrich, recently sold a substantial US$953k worth of stock at a price of US$17.16 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 89% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amalgamated Bank

Notably, that recent sale by Keith Mestrich is the biggest insider sale of Amalgamated Bank shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$19.42. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 89% of Keith Mestrich's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$168k for 15.60k shares. But they sold 56.27k shares for US$962k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Amalgamated Bank shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:AMAL Insider Trading Volume March 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of Amalgamated Bank

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.8m worth of Amalgamated Bank stock, about 0.3% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amalgamated Bank Tell Us?

An insider sold Amalgamated Bank shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Amalgamated Bank you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

