The SPAC Conference 2020 Highlights the Emergence of SPACs in the Public Markets

Next week, investors, advisors, and other finance professionals will gather at The SPAC Conference 2020 in New York City to discuss ways to leverage the opportunities that special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and alternative IPO techniques provide.

The event, which will take place on Feb. 6 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square, will offer panel discussions, presentations, networking and one-on-one meetings for industry professionals. There will be presentations on the state of the SPAC market and recent trends. Other panel discussions will address how to mitigate risks pre- and post-IPO, how to navigate the registration process, as well as how SPACs can prepare for a down market. Panelists include Ellenoff Grossman & Schole Partner Doug Ellenoff, Loeb & Loeb Vice Chairman Mitch Nussbaum, UBS Managing Director Carlos Alvarez, Arnold & Porter Partner Carol Anne Huff, among many others.

“DealFlow’s SPAC Conference is a great forum where experts in all areas of SPACs exchange views on the latest trends, best practices and regulatory evolution,” said i-Bankers Securities CEO Mike McCrory, who will be speaking on a panel at the event. “Just by watching the various panel discussions, you get immediate insight into the best approach to the business regardless of whether you are sell-side, buy-side or a service provider – all in one room, in one day.”

The forum provides insight into the shifting SPAC space, where the latest macro trend shows a significant uptick in activity. A SPAC is a publicly-traded company that raises a blind pool of capital through an IPO, strictly to acquire an existing company.

Conference organizer and DealFlow Events President Phillip LoFaso noted that in recent years, SPAC management teams have been more assertively seeking merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities, and private companies are increasingly looking at SPACs as a viable option to go public.

Nussbaum, who will be speaking at the conference about the performance of SPACs, said an interesting development with SPACs is the “wide range of the application” and how it is being used in the marketplace currently.

“It’s developed a certain momentum – people see a legitimate product that satisfies a lot of needs,” Nussbaum said.

“We continue to see people coming in from all sorts of institutional investors,” said Nussbaum, noting a particularly large influx from the private equity community.

In 2019, Nasdaq welcomed 43 SPACs, raising $8.3 billion. There have been more than 170 SPAC listings on Nasdaq since 2010, raising over $30 billion.

“Investors’ ability to create innovative investment vehicles like SPACs spurs economic growth and brings more attention to U.S. capital markets,” said Karen Snow, senior vice president and head of East Coast Listings and Capital Services at Nasdaq.