The S&P Is Rising…But for How Long?

A falling market is always frustrating, but investors have not shown too many signs of panic so far.

This week, the S&P 500 has remained stable at support, despite back and forth in the Ukraine-related news and the Fed announcement Wednesday afternoon. We see the potential for more volatility based on the unpredictable nature of the war and the general uncertainty we’ve seen in 2022, but investors aren’t panicking quite yet.

Monday: Fed Announcement Predictions Amid Russian Instability

We don’t know yet how bad the economic picture in Russia is getting. The Russian stock market has been closed since February, and there are no indications that it will reopen anytime soon. The last reliable quotes on the ruble showed it had lost 40% against the dollar.

The Ukraine crisis still dominates the news; however, there continue to be signs that sanctions and corporate pressure are having an effect. Talks between Ukraine and Russia continued all last weekend, and we expect this to prime investors to be in a buying mood after news of the Fed’s rate hike settles down. Tech and retail still look good, but energy is very risky.

Wednesday: The Fed Surprises, But Not in a Good Way

As of Wednesday, the S&P 500 had remained stable at support, despite back and forth in the Ukraine-related news and the Fed announcement.

As expected, the Fed raised the overnight rate by 0.25%. In response, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed 2% and 4% higher, respectively, at market close on Wednesday. The Fed has indicated it will continue attempting to counteract surging inflation with several more rate hikes in 2022, so be prepared for more of the same. Bargain hunters and short-term sellers will be prevalent, and the sectors that will benefit most are tech and retail stocks. They’re due for a bounce after being trapped under Ukraine-related bad news.

Last Night’s Livestream: The Fed’s Dots Boost Stocks

The S&P 500 has been rising for two straight days and closed at its highest level in a month. So where is this big boost in stocks coming from?

It all started Wednesday after the Fed released their monetary policy statements and expectations for what is going to be happening in the economy moving forward. Wall Street responded well to these statements, sending the markets up after the announcement and continued the momentum into Thursday.

We’ll be back with you next week.

