The S&P 500 reverses losses, closes slightly higher after release of Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced off session lows Wednesday with the S&P 500 crossing into positive territory by the closing bell after the U.S. Federal Reserve released meeting minutes, showing that while it intends to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, its decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

The minutes showed that while policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, they would re-asses the rate hike timeline at each meeting.

"The fact the Fed was not more hawkish than previously thought seems to have rescued stocks for the moment, anyway," said Lou Brien, strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The market was worried the aggressive policy stance of (St. Louis Fed President James) Bullard was more widespread but this doesn't seem to be the case."

All three major U.S. stock indexes spent most the session deep in negative territory, as investors contended with shifting geopolitical tensions and a raft of data suggesting that the U.S. economy is heating up, thereby bolstering the Federal Reserve's case for aggressive rate tightening.

But after the release of the Fed minutes, the indexes gyrated, eventually erasing losses.

"It seems like the Fed didn’t rock the boat too much," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It didn’t throw that hawkish curve ball we saw six weeks ago and that was a relief to a lot of investors."

A raft of economic data on Tuesday showed a sharp rebound in retail sales, stronger than expected industrial output, and core import prices reaching an all-time high.

"Today's retail sales number was extremely strong," Detrick added. "It confirms the consumer is still very healthy and that's a good sign for the economy going forward."

The United States and NATO are still concerned about Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, refuting Russia's claim on Tuesday that it was withdrawing troops and questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Even so, geopolitical tensions appear to have abated somewhat.

"It might be a 'no news is good news' scenario," Detrick said. "Global markets have calmed as the headline risk continues to decline over last two days."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.09 points, or 0.09%, to end at 4,475.16 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 15.20 points, or 0.11%, to 14,124.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 52.86 points, or 0.15%, to 34,935.98.

Shares of ViacomCBS VIAC.O fell after the media conglomerate missed quarterly profit expectations.

Short-term rental company Airbnb ABNB.O advanced following its better-than-expected first-quarter revenue forecast, driven by a strong rebound in travel demand.

Shares of Devon Energy Corp DVN.N jumped after the oil producer reported fourth-quarter results above Wall Street estimates.

Lockheed Martin LMT.N rose after being selected to develop prototype next generation U.S. Marine Corps 5G communications.

Networking equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O is expected to post quarterly results shortly.

