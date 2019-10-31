The S&P 500 May Struggle For Another Record Because Trade Worries Are Back

Fresh concerns that a long-term U.S. trade deal may not get done are weighing on U.S. stock futures, as investors cheer results from Facebook and Apple.

Wall Street is looking at a shaky start for Thursday, thanks to fresh rumblings on the trade front that may take the shine off upbeat results from Apple and Facebook.

While Apple and Facebook managed to dazzle investors with results and shares are up in premarket trading, the trade gremlins are lurking on Halloween, and threatening to ruin the chances of another S&P 500 record on Thursday.

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 115.27 and the S&P 500 closed at a new high of 3,046.77 on Wednesday, stock futures were pulling back this morning. One reason? Bloomberg Television reported China has doubts it can reach a long-term trade deal with the U.S.

More data is ahead—weekly jobless claims and consumer spending—which come on the heels of another interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy looks strong enough not to need more cuts in the future. We’ll see.

Investors will be reacting to results from those big tech names and wading through more reports, from DuPont, Clorox and others.

Still enthralled by big tech names such as Apple? BlueBox Asset Management’s co-portfolio manager William De Gale who says it’s time for investors to look past that household names toward companies on the cutting edge of the next big technology shift—connecting computers to the real world.

“I want to own companies that are going to be dramatically better than five years from today,” the former BlackRock tech fund manager tells MarketWatch in an interview.

In the Global Technology Fund he manages, he offers up alternatives like decades-old Texas Instruments. “It makes power management integrated circuits, a very small, very cheap chip that controls the flow around a circuit, and basically allows a battery to last as long as possible,” said De Gale, who adds that Texas Instruments has very little competition.

Then there’s EPAM Systems, a software services company that made Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2019. “They write software for companies that can’t do it themselves, mostly working for non-tech companies,” so in a sense a “sophisticated niche business,” he says.

Also Cadence Design Systems, which writes software to help chip designers design chips. De Gale says it stands out among the competition—Synopsys and Mentor Graphics—acquired in 2016 by Germany’s Siemens.

