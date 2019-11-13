The S&P 500 Just Turned Negative. This Is Why.

And just like that, the S&P 500’s gains disappeared—not that it had many to give back. Blame a hitch in the trade talks between the U.S. and China.

2:09 p.m. And just like that, the S&P 500’s gains disappeared—not that it had many to give back. Blame a hitch in the trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The S&P 500 has fallen 0.1% to 3088.27, while the Nasdaq Composite has dropped 0.3% to 8.464.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has managed to stay positive with a 27.44 point, or 0.1%, rise to 27,718.93.

The S&P 500 turned negative when reports broke that talks between the U.S. and China had hit an impasse in trade talks over purchases of farm goods:

The hitch must not be a very big one. While that drop looks impressive, it amounts to just a 0.5% decline from the high of the day. It is another sign that the market is ignoring trade headlines—both good and bad—until there is something more to it than “reports.”

