The S&P 500 Is Toast, Jeffrey Gundlach Says. What He Says to Buy Instead.

With U.S. stocks hitting new highs, DoubleLine Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach offered a bearish outlook in a CNBC interview Wednesday, saying the American market could be the worst performer during the next recession and that it might not get back to its highs during his career.

The outspoken Gundlach, 60, argued that overseas stock markets, which have badly lagged the S&P 500 in the past decade, are poised to outperform. Los Angeles-based Doubeline is a leading bond manager with $147 billion of assets under management at the end of September.

“The linchpin to this thesis is the dollar, which will be weaker thanks to the explosion in the deficits and the Fed” taking short-term rates toward zero, he said. “Foreign-currency investments should be superior to U.S.-dollar investments,” he asserted.

Gundlach then offered a history lesson, observing that stocks in four major regions of the world—the U.S., Japan, Europe and emerging markets—each has had a period of outperformance in the past 35 years. He argued that stocks in each of those regions were viewed as invincible at some point during the period.

First it was Japan, whose stock market soared in the 1980s with the benchmark Nikkei 225 average peaking at nearly 39,000 at the end of 1989. At that time, Japan boosters argued that Imperial Palace property in Tokyo was worth as much as all the land in California, reflecting the overheated Japanese real-estate market. What followed was a long bear market and the Nikkei, now at 23,424, has never gotten close to its high again.

Then, Gundlach noted, it was Europe’s turn in the sun during the late 1990s, when its stock markets soared amid optimism about the newly created euro and expectations of greater political and economic cooperation. The Stoxx Europe 600 index now is only barely above its 2000 peak, while the S&P 500 has more than doubled over that span.

Then it was emerging markets’ turn to excel during the middle of the decade of 2000-2010 when stock markets in China and elsewhere in the developing world surged, aided by a weaker U.S. dollar. But emerging markets were hit in the past recession and key stock indexes remain below their 2007 peak.

“Who is the world beater now,” he asked. “Over the past 10 years, it has been by far the U.S. The S&P 500 has blown Japan, the emerging markets and Europe totally out of the water.” He noted that there have been important reasons for the U.S. outperformance, including a stronger economy, better earnings growth and lower corporate taxes.

‘My view is that the pattern will repeat,” Gundlach said, with the S&P 500 underperforming in the years ahead “similar to what happened to Japan, then Europe and the emerging markets.”

“We won’t get back to whatever highs are put in during my career. That is what you should be thinking about,” he said.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned about 13% annualized during the past 10 years including reinvested dividends.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

