The S&P 500 Is Pricing In No Earnings Growth in 2020. What If It's Worse Than That?

It wasn’t so long ago that the stock market was pricing in an acceleration in earnings and economic growth. It no longer is.

It wasn’t so long ago that the stock market was pricing in an acceleration in earnings and economic growth. It no longer is.

It wasn’t so long ago that the stock market was pricing in an acceleration in earnings and economic growth. It no longer is.

10:20 a.m. It wasn’t so long ago that the stock market was pricing in an acceleration in earnings and economic growth. It no longer is.

The S&P 500 gained 11.5% from Oct. 31, 2019, through its high on Feb. 19, 2020, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve had engineered a soft landing, and that economic earnings would accelerate after a year of virtually no growth. All looked well, as the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing survey rebounded to 54.3—above 50 means activity is increasing—and analyst expectations signaled earnings per share growth of 6.1% in 2020.

Analysts expectations still suggest earnings growth of around 6%, but the market no longer reflects such growth. The S&P 500 has dropped 9.6% since peaking on Feb. 19, and now sits at 3043.97, where it was in late October 2019. That suggests that the market has priced out the earnings growth it had expected. Some strategists are also adjusting their forecasts to reflect that. Today, David Kopstin of Goldman Sachs, for one, cut his earnings forecast to $165 in 2020, down from $174.

The question now is how much worse the numbers will get. If earnings merely fail to grow, it’s possible the S&P 500 can find support near 3000. But even if earnings fall to “just” $170 a share, it would take a drop to 2900 before valuations become attractive again, according to Credit Suisse strategist Lori Calvasina. But she also acknowledges that the S&P 500 could fall as low as 2700 if it breaks 3050. “If the S&P 500 resumes its decline and 3050 doesn’t hold, we think the market will be telling us that another growth scare has taken hold and that another significant leg down is looming,” she writes. The market has dropped nearly 20% at least three times during growth scares since the financial crisis.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_8c49982e563a6ed6b83eb958.json

Of course, it might not be just fear. Sitting at my desk, it’s not hard to imagine a worst-case scenario, where economic activity in the U.S. grinds to a halt as coronavirus spreads and workers are forced to stay home. The yield curve inversion last year implied a recession by midyear 2020, so the timing would be right.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.