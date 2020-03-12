The S&P 500 Is Halted Twice. Today's Circuit-Breaker Levels.

The S&P 500 was halted again this morning, once during regular trading, and once in premarket hours. On Monday, steep selling triggered so-called circuit breakers during the regular trading session for the first time since 1997.

The S&P 500 was halted for a second, and then a third, time this week after falling 5% in premarket trading Thursday and plunging as regular trading began. On Monday, steep selling triggered so-called circuit breakers during the regular trading session for the first time since 1997.

Circuit-breaker levels are the thresholds at which exchanges halt or close market-wide trading due to extreme declines. These levels are calculated daily, based on the previous day’s close in the S&P 500. As the volatility on Wall Street continues, here are the levels to watch for further trading curbs.

A 7% decline in the S&P 500 from the prior day’s close, which happened shortly after 9:30 a.m., the ordinary start of trading, has set off a level one breach, where trading is halted for 15 minutes.

That level was 2549.48, a 192-point drop from Wednesday’s close of 2741.38.

The next threshold is 13%. A decline in the S&P 500 by that much would similarly result in a 15-minute halt.

To trigger a level two circuit breaker Thursday, the index would have to drop 356 points to 2385.00. Trading wouldn’t be interrupted if the drop came at or after 3:25 p.m.

It takes a 20% drop in the S&P 500 to trigger a level three circuit breaker. If this happens at any point in the trading day, marketwide trading is halted for the rest of the day.

To hit level three on Thursday, the S&P 500 would need to fall 548 points to 2193.10.

A different rule covers single stocks, for which the Securities and Exchange Commission has price bands set by tier (Tier One covers members of the S&P 500, Russell 1000 and some exchange-traded products, while Tier Two covers other securities) and by price. Those levels can be found here.

