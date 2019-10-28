The S&P 500 Is at Record Highs: What Next?

This morning, S&P 500 futures indicated an opening that would put the index at new record highs. That will prompt two questions in the minds of most traders and investors, one rhetorical and one practical. The rhetorical question is: “Should we be up this high?” The practical: “Where do we go from here?”

Both are matters of opinion. Your answer to the question of whether or not we should be at these levels, for example, depends on where your focus lies.

If it is on things like corporate taxation and regulation, the unemployment numbers, consumer spending, and corporate profits, then yes, record highs are fully justified. Unemployment is at its lowest level for decades, and corporate profits are good, at least in part because of a lower tax rate and less regulation. Consumer confidence has wobbled a bit but is still elevated, as is business confidence.

Those are all real, concrete things that justify record highs. The case for why we should not be up here, on the other hand, is more about what is possibly going to happen than it is about what is happening right now.

Low taxation and deregulation, it is argued, cannot and will not last. The federal debt is, like the stock market, at record highs, and it is growing at a faster pace than ever other than in the depths of past recessions. That can’t go on forever and will have consequences. Deregulation too, has to end at some point. Stories like that of Boeing (BA) indicate where lax regulation can lead, and what that can do to a company’s stock price.

Pessimists also point to the trade war, which, despite periodic bursts of optimism, continues to worsen, and to its effects on manufacturing in America, and to slowing growth in the rest of the world, and to tensions in the Middle East, etc., etc. Those are legitimate fears, but they are just that: fears. So far, despite them all, the U.S. economy, and the stock market that reflects it, are doing just fine.

Unfortunately, the way things are today, which of these you believe to be true is probably predicated on your politics. Both are true up to a point, and your views on stocks really depend on whether you support or oppose the President. Those views are, by their very nature, biased, so should be largely discounted by those of us looking for an unbiased, rational analysis of the situation. For us, even the somewhat mystical, often fanciful world of chart reading provides a more solid foundation for a prediction than an opinion on the economy.

From a technical analyst’s perspective, whether we should be up this high is completely irrelevant. As we saw in the run up to the dotcom bust in 2000, stock prices are not always rooted in reality; what matters is that we are here, and what happened in these situations in the past.

Back in 2016, after a false alarm earlier in the year, when the old highs were broken after the election, the march to new stock market highs produced the kind of reaction that theoretically, one would expect. When the resistance of the old high was broken, stocks surged, gaining over thirty percent throughout 2017. As you can see from the chart above, though, the subsequent four “breakouts” were anything but. On each occasion the market moved just a few points higher than the previous top before turning and falling.

That happening once or twice could be a coincidence, but after four times it looks very much like a pattern. There is, then, no reason to believe it won’t happen again. Of course, fundamental conditions could change. There could finally be an end to the trade war, say, which would cause a repeat of 2017, or the Fed could cut rates several more times, forcing money into stocks. Absent that kind of boost though, recent history shows us that investors should keep celebration of the new highs to a minimum and prepare for a correction before too long.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.