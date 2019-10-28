The S&P 500 Hit a Record High --- and the Dow Isn't Far Behind

The S&P 500 touched an all-time high, and might close at new one as well—if it can hold on to its gains.

The S&P 500 touched an all-time high, and might close at new one as well—if it can hold on to its gains.

10:57 a.m. The S&P 500 has a traded new all-time high, and might close at new one as well—if it can hold on to its gains.

The S&P 500 has gained 0.7% to 3043.18, a new all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 166.12 points, or 0.6%, to 27,124.18, just below its all-time high of 27,359.16. The Nasdaq Composite has climbed 0.9% to 8,313.97 but remains below its record high of 8330.21.

That S&P would hit new highs is a relief given Friday’s failed breakout attempt. But new highs haven’t meant much recently—they’ve failed to generate much upside—and this one won’t mean much until it gathers some momentum. Still, I nstinet’s Frank Cappelleri remains optimistic. He cites an “inverse head & shoulders pattern,” which would suggest that the S&P 500 could hit 31225; a potential break above what had been looking like a triple top; and the fact that the S&P 500 remains in an upwardly sloping trend.

“Breakouts to new highs have failed since 2018, and everyone knows it,” Cappelleri writes. “That’s one thing the bears have no trouble citing. But facts are facts, and they can’t be denied.”

Still, we may want to contain our enthusiasm for the time being. The reason: There are a number of events that have the potential to hit the market if they don’t come in right. Those events include: Alphabet’s (GOOGL) earnings after Monday’s close; Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL) earnings after Wednesday’s close; Wednesday’s Fed announcement; and Friday’s payrolls report.

For now, just call us cautiously optimistic.

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.