The S&P 500 Closed at a New All-Time High. Time to Worry?

J.P. Morgan noted that the average five-day growth rate of confirmed coronavirus cases had dropped from about 50% to about 20% this week, stemming worries that the virus would grow exponentially.

Coronavirus? What coronavirus? The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high today.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% at 3,334.69 during afternoon trading on Wednesday, surpassing the index’s record close of 3329.62 on Jan. 17.

The rally was due in part due to reports on Wednesday morning of treatment breakthroughs for coronavirus, improving market sentiment and taming fears that the outbreak would explode into a global pandemic that could spark the next recession.

“We had thought a deceleration in viral case growth rate could help calm investor anxiety, but we are surprised to see markets rebound so quickly,” wrote Jason Hunter, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, on Wednesday afternoon.

Hunter believes that what makes the bounce particularly unusual is the continued “sharp underperformance” of cyclically sensitive industries whose revenues have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus. We assume he means industrials, energy stocks and other economically sensitive areas of the market.

“We need to see cyclicals stabilize and recover to put the positive 2020 outlook back on solid ground. Until then, we believe the index has limited upside and the probability for a broader setback remains elevated,” he wrote.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 483.22 points, or 1.5%, to 29,290.85 on Wednesday, compared with its record close of 29,348.10 on Jan. 17. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4% to 9501.49, beating its record close of 9467.97 on Tuesday.

