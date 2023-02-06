The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors

I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.

Sometimes, though, a chart speaks so clearly that I cannot ignore it, and that is the case with the chart for the S&P 500 after Friday’s action.

The candles on the above chart each represent one day’s price action for the index and Friday’s candle, on the far right, forms a pattern that was first identified centuries ago and that has been respected by traders ever since: a doji.

A doji is when that chart's candle looks like a cross. In certain circumstances, they are taken by chart analysts to represent a strong chance of marking a pivot point for momentum. They were first identified by Japanese rice traders centuries ago, but it is not just longevity that makes me respect them. It is also the fact that, unlike many so-called signals, there is a logic behind why they are considered significant. If you think about a one-day candle on a chart as representing a battle between buyers and sellers, a doji marks a day when that battle ended in a tie.

A chart candle is formed by plotting the opening price with a horizontal line, the day’s range with a vertical line, then the closing price with another horizontal. The gap between the opening and closing marks forms the body of the candle, with the vertical line to the high and low forming wicks, or tails, extending from the top and/or bottom of the candle. So, when the candle looks like a cross as it did for the S&P 500 on Friday, it means that the index opened and closed at about the same level despite trading in quite a wide range throughout the day.

That makes Friday’s doji significant when you take it in context. The index opened lower after the jobs report, then the buyers came in and tried to re-establish the upward momentum that we have seen for a few weeks. This time, though, the sellers said “enough,” and wiped out all the gains by the end of the day. In this case the tie, and therefore the horizontal line of the cross, came near the bottom of the range. That is taken by chart analysts as being significant because it so clearly shows a failed attempt to move higher. The pattern it forms is known by the somewhat dramatic and scary term of "graveyard doji."

A graveyard doji after a period of bullish momentum is seen as marking the end of that momentum, and thus as a strong bearish signal. Of course, as always with technical analysis, it is not guaranteed. You will find examples of dojis that turned out not to have any significance if you look, but when the logic of the fundamental situation also points the same way, they can be quite a clear indication of a shift in sentiment.

That is the case here.

The strong jobs report makes an early pause or policy reversal by the Fed, on which the rally has been built, look far less likely today than it did on Thursday. Given that, the remarkable thing about Friday was that the bulls still tried to move the market higher. They were so confident after such a run of success, and the doji tells us that they failed, and that they effectively ran out of bullets in the attempt.

As I said, no technical signal is foolproof, but when you combine what Friday’s graveyard doji says about market sentiment and the hard facts of that jobs report, this certainly looks significant. Significant enough to make taking out a hedging position for a few days look like a smart move for sure, and that is what I will be doing this morning.

