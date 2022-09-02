The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insiders sold US$713k worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern

The Chief Accounting Officer & Comptroller, Ann Daiss, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$506k worth of shares at a price of US$67.47 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$78.77). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 29% of Ann Daiss's holding.

In the last year Southern insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:SO Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Southern

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Southern insiders own about US$199m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Southern shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Southern insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Southern. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Southern and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

