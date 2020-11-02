The Southern Company Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Weaker Than Expected

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) just released its latest third-quarter report and things are not looking great. Southern reported an earnings miss, with US$5.6b revenues falling 11% short of analyst models, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.18 also coming in slightly below expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Southern after the latest results. NYSE:SO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering Southern are now predicting revenues of US$22.2b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 7.8% to US$3.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$22.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.31 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$61.06, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Southern at US$67.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$53.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Southern's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Southern's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Southern is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$61.06, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Southern going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Southern (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.